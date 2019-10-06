Tyler Eifert Trade Rumors: Patriots, Saints Linked to Bengals TE

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are going nowhere fast at 0-4, and there are reportedly multiple Super Bowl hopefuls eyeing tight end Tyler Eifert as a result.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are in the market for pass-catchers and see Eifert—a 2015 Pro Bowler making just $1 million—as someone they could target.

Eifert has yet to play a full 16-game season since Cincinnati selected him 21st overall in 2013, and that 2015 Pro Bowl effort was the last time he played more than eight games. The 6'6", 255-pounder tallied 52 catches for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns that season as a matchup problem for linebackers with speed and safeties with size.

Eifert has just 11 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown this year, though Cincy's offensive line hasn't helped matters. Football Outsiders ranks the Bengals 31st in run- and pass-blocking, meaning the tight end often either has to stay along the line to help block or doesn't have enough time for his route to develop.

He would likely face single coverage in New Orleans with Michael Thomas on the outside or in New England with the combination of Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman at wideout. Not to mention, he'd have future Hall of Famers throwing him the ball.

The result could be a repeat of his 2015 efforts, health permitting.