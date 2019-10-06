Shawne Merriman Offers Suspended Raider Vontaze Burfict a Fight Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman has said that Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict should take part in his MMA organization following his recent long-term suspension.

Last Sunday, Burfict was ejected from his team's Week 4 clash with the Indianapolis Colts after he made a helmet-to-helmet tackle on tight end Jack Doyle. The following day, he was banned for the season without pay.

Speaking to TMZ, Merriman said: "He's going to have a lot of time on his hands, and he needs to put it to good use. So, bring some of that aggression over here! I just talked to my partners right now. We want to make Vontaze Burfict an offer to come and fight."

The ban, which Burfict appealed, is the longest ever administered for an in-game NFL rule violation.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, there was another high-impact incident during the game involving Burfict:

Merriman, 35, heads up Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, which notes on Twitter is "focused on developing the sport's next great stars."

The former Chargers star retired in 2013. In his first season, he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and became a three-time Pro Bowl selection.