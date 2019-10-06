Bronny James Held Scoreless, Zaire Wade Drops 7 in Sierra Canyon's Win

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon School used a 26-point second quarter to cruise to a 70-48 win over Rolling Hills Prep on Saturday at California State University, Los Angeles.

Sierra Canyon's Brandon Boston Jr. led all scorers with 18 points, and teammates Terren Frank and Ziaire Williams added 15 and 12, respectively.

The winners led 38-19 at halftime and 54-28 going into the fourth quarter. They won by 22 despite missing 13 of their 24 free-throw attempts.

Bronny James, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, did not score and committed four fouls for Sierra Canyon. Teammate Zaire Wade, the son of retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, scored seven points.

James, a freshman, came off the bench in his debut. Although the 6'2", 165-pound combo guard didn't score, numerous analysts credited his positive contributions.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times and Connor Morrissette of Scorebook Live complimented James' defense on a night where Rolling Hills Prep made just 16 field goals and scored only 28 points through three quarters.

Morrissette and David Yapkowitz of Basketball Insiders also complimented James' playmaking abilities, with the latter analyst offering further insight:

James also showed off his hops in the pregame layup line:

Wade, a senior, capped off a 7-0 run in the third quarter to give Sierra Canyon a 46-24 lead.

He added another two-pointer in that quarter and scored three points in a 9-2 second-quarter run that provided Sierra Canyon with a 33-14 edge.

Wade is listed as a 3-star recruit on 247Sports. The 6'3", 170-pound point guard has received offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Toledo and Rhode Island.

The game was part of the Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic, which features some of the state's best boys high school basketball teams.