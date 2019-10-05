NFL Rumors: Patriots' Jonathan Jones Avoids Fine for Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

NFL Rumors: Patriots' Jonathan Jones Avoids Fine for Hit on Bills QB Josh AllenOctober 5, 2019
New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was not fined for his hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained:
Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which featured Allen scrambling for a first down on 3rd-and-8. Allen was placed in the concussion protocol and did not return for the rest of the game as the Patriots earned a 16-10 win.
The Bills quarterback missed practice during the week but has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
The NFL's discipline for on-field plays gained attention this week as Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 4. However, the Oakland Raiders linebacker has a history of misconduct that was factored into his discipline.
Jones has never been fined by the league in four years.
The 26-year-old also reached out to Allen after Sunday's hit.
"It was just football," Jones said Friday, per Henry McKenna of USA Today. "... Got a chance to talk to him. Now I'm good."
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web