NFL Rumors: Patriots' Jonathan Jones Avoids Fine for Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was not fined for his hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained:

Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which featured Allen scrambling for a first down on 3rd-and-8. Allen was placed in the concussion protocol and did not return for the rest of the game as the Patriots earned a 16-10 win.

The Bills quarterback missed practice during the week but has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL's discipline for on-field plays gained attention this week as Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 4. However, the Oakland Raiders linebacker has a history of misconduct that was factored into his discipline.

Jones has never been fined by the league in four years.

The 26-year-old also reached out to Allen after Sunday's hit.

"It was just football," Jones said Friday, per Henry McKenna of USA Today. "... Got a chance to talk to him. Now I'm good."