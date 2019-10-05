Week 5 NFL Picks: Over-Under Advice, Final-Score Predictions and Odds

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Oddsmakers aren't always right, but sometimes, they're pretty spot-on.

That was the case Thursday night, as the Seattle Seahawks were slight favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West clash that opened Week 5 of the NFL season. And sure enough, the Seahawks held on for a 30-29 victory to improve to 4-1 at home against their division rivals.

Although the margin of victory was as expected, the conclusion to the game was thrilling. Russell Wilson gave Seattle the lead with a five-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with two minutes, 28 seconds remaining. Then, with 11 seconds to go, Los Angeles kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal to seal the Rams' loss.

It was a great start to Week 5, but there's still plenty more to come. Here's a look at the rest of the matchups this weekend, along with odds, predictions and more.

Week 5 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Arizona at Cincinnati (-3): Bengals 24-16; Over/Under 47 points

Buffalo at Tennessee (-3): Titans 28-24; O/U 39.5

Chicago (-5.5) at Oakland (in London): Bears 24-10; O/U 40

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3): Saints 30-21; O/U 45.5

Minnesota (-5) at N.Y. Giants: Vikings 28-20; O/U 43.5

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (-14): Eagles 30-14; O/U 43.5



Baltimore (-3.5) at Pittsburgh: Ravens 31-17; O/U 44

New England (-16) at Washington: Patriots 34-7; O/U 42.5

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3.5): Jaguars 24-23; O/U 40

Atlanta at Houston (-4): Texans 30-24; O/U 50

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-6): Chargers 22-13; O/U 44.5

Green Bay at Dallas (-3.5): Packers 29-28; O/U 47

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-11): Chiefs 30-17; O/U 56

Cleveland at San Francisco (-5): Browns 31-20; O/U 47

Top Week 5 Bets

Saints (-3) over Buccaneers

Even without quarterback Drew Brees leading the offense, the Saints have had some impressive showings the past two weeks. With Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback, New Orleans has picked up back-to-back victories over Seattle and Dallas, a pair of strong NFC teams.

Now, the Saints will play their first NFC South game of the season after getting off to a 3-1 start.

The Buccaneers may have scored 55 points in their win over the Rams last week, but the Saints allowed only 10 points in their victory over the Cowboys. It could turn into an offensive shootout, but it won't be as high-scoring as that 55-40 Bucs-Rams matchup because of the quality of the Saints defense.

With the Saints only three-point favorites, they're a smart team to bet on this week. Despite not having Brees, they're still one of the best teams in the NFL, and that's not going to change on Sunday.

Packers-Cowboys over 47 points

Green Bay and Dallas each opened the season with three consecutive wins before suffering their first losses last week. The Packers fell to the Eagles, while the Cowboys lost to the Saints.

While those were both against quality teams, Green Bay and Dallas will be eager to get back on track this week.

No matter which team comes out on top, the two will combine for more than 47 points. Before scoring only 10 points last week, the Cowboys had hit at least 31 points in each of their first three games. Meanwhile, the Packers have reached 27 points each of the past two weeks after getting off to a slow start offensively this season.

With quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott leading their teams, expect this game to come down to the wire, so bet the over.

Browns (+5) over 49ers

Although San Francisco is 3-0, Cleveland is coming off a quality win that it needed to avoid a disappointing start to the season.

Last week, the Browns traveled to Baltimore and beat the AFC North-rival Ravens 40-25. It was a crucial victory for Cleveland, which had lost two of its first three games by falling to the Titans and Rams.

While the Browns are facing another quality opponent this week, the 49ers are unproven this year, as they beat the 2-2 Buccaneers, 0-4 Bengals and 1-3 Steelers before their Week 4 bye.

San Francisco may have had an extra week of preparation and will have the home-field advantage in a primetime Monday night matchup, but Cleveland is the more talented team. The Browns should notch another win, so betting them to lose by fewer than five points seems a good bet.