Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Fantasy football experts aren't perfect, but they do give us some helpful advice on who to play and who to sit in a given week.

While that's especially beneficial early in the season when there aren't many games to base lineup decisions on, it's also still helpful as the season goes on. And if you're having a bad fantasy season, then deferring to what the experts are saying can sometimes be the right move.

Using the consensus rankings at FantasyPros, here's a look at who fantasy football players should start and sit in Week 5 when making some tough lineup decisions.

Players to Start/Sit Based on FantasyPros Expert Advice

Start 'Em

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at Cincinnati Bengals (QB9)

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. Arizona Cardinals (RB10)

Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack at Kansas City Chiefs (RB13)

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen at New York Giants (WR12)

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Washington Redskins (WR16)

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson at Oakland Raiders (WR20)

Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (TE7)

Murray has had a solid start to his NFL career, and he's faced some quality opponents through the first four weeks of the season. In fact, he's played well against those tough teams, passing for 349 yards against the Ravens in Week 2 and scoring his first career rushing touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 4.

Although the Cardinals are winless—and they could remain that way against the Bengals—Murray should have a strong showing on Sunday playing a Cincinnati defense that is weaker than most he has faced this season. That makes the rookie quarterback a solid play again this weekend.

But the Bengals should also have a strong offensive showing in that matchup, and Mixon should get a lot of the workload. He's been disappointing through four weeks, rushing for 149 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry, but he should have a better showing against the Cardinals, who have allowed at least 23 points in each of their first four games.

Another player of note is Thielen, who voiced some frustration to the media about the offense after the Vikings' loss to the Bears last week. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get some more targets this week against the Giants, and quarterback Kirk Cousins usually fares better against lesser opponents, which could also bode well for Minnesota's offense.

Edelman and Robinson have favorable matchups, making them strong plays this week. Meanwhile, the Colts will likely need a lot of offense to keep up with the Chiefs, so they should get Mack involved, including in the passing game.

The Jaguars have struggled to limit tight ends, so Olsen should bounce back after having only two receptions for five yards last week.

Sit 'Em

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones vs. Minnesota Vikings (QB19)

Buffalo Bills RB Frank Gore at Tennessee Titans (RB32)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Peyton Barber at New Orleans Saints (RB40)

Washington Redskins WR Terry McLaurin vs. New England Patriots (WR47)

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook at Carolina Panthers (WR53)

San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin vs. Cleveland Browns (WR57)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard at New Orleans Saints (TE14)

Jones is 2-0 since taking over as the Giants' starting quarterback, and he's impressed by throwing for 561 yards and three touchdowns in those games. However, those victories came against the Buccaneers and the Redskins, and the Vikings have a better defense than either of those teams.

Despite his strong start, Jones is still susceptible to some NFL growing pains, and those could show up this week in a challenging matchup.

Gore and Barber aren't smart plays this week, as both are in similar situations. Rookie Devin Singletary could be returning for the Bills this week, which could cut into Gore's workload, plus Buffalo has a difficult road matchup at Tennessee. Meanwhile, Ronald Jones has proven to be the better back in the Buccaneers' offense, and he'll likely be getting more carries than Barber moving forward.

McLaurin scored a touchdown in each of his first three career games, but he missed last week's contest against the Giants with a hamstring injury. Although he may return to the Redskins' lineup this week, he's not a smart play with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback for Washington against New England, which has allowed only 27 points this season.

Westbrook and Goodwin have gotten off to slow starts this season, and that isn't likely to change. The Jaguars are relying more on DJ Chark at wide receiver, which will again take targets away from Westbrook. Goodwin is a boom-or-bust play, and so far, he's busted most of this season.

Howard is another Tampa Bay player to avoid this week because the Saints have done a good job of shutting down opposing tight ends. It's more likely the Buccaneers get the ball to their running backs and wide receivers in that matchup.