Vikings' Adam Thielen After Bears Loss: 'Have to Be Able to Hit the Deep Balls'

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

It's probably not good when your star receiver's general critique of the offense could be directed at either the head coach or the starting quarterback.

Following the Minnesota Vikings' 16-6 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Adam Thielen expressed his frustration with a unit that gained only 222 yards.

"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL," Thielen said, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. "That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. ... You have to be able to hit the deep balls."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.