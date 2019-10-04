Russell Wilson: I Want to Throw a Football How Stephen Curry Shoots a Basketball

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said Thursday he takes creative inspiration from Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

Wilson shined in the Hawks' 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. He completed 17 of 23 throws for 268 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added eight carries for 32 yards.

In his postgame press conference, Wilson said: "I think about Steph Curry and how he shoots a basketball—that's how I want to throw a football. Put it on the money, make some crazy throws, make some crazy plays. I love watching sports, and he's one of my favorite guys to watch with how he shoots a basketball."

He made the comments in reference to his highlight-reel touchdown play with wide receiver Tyler Lockett:

Curry is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. His resume features three NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player Awards, six All-Star selections and a scoring title along with numerous other team and individual accolades.

Like Wilson, the Dubs superstar faced questions coming out of college about his ability to succeed at the professional level. Critics questioned whether a shoot-first point guard with a lanky frame could dominate in the NBA like he did mid-major foes while at Davidson.

For the Seahawks quarterback, uncertainty surrounded his 5'11" height in a league dominated by QBs over the 6-foot threshold.

Both players have overcome those doubts to become among the biggest stars in their respective leagues, and neither has shown signs of slowing down.