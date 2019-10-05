Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are four-plus weeks of the 2019 NFL season in the books, and it looks that way on the injury report.

Medical maladies continue to plague the fantasy football world, but savvy owners have ways of working around them on the waiver wire.

Top fantasy options like Saquon Barkley (ankle), Tyreek Hill (shoulder), Davante Adams (toe), Drew Brees (thumb) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) have already been ruled out.

Below, we'll examine some of the bigger names whose status is up in the air and identify potential replacements—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros—who could be up for grabs in your league after laying out our top-10 rankings at the three marquee positions.

Quarterbacks

Week 5 Rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. IND)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PIT)

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. ATL)

4. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. GB)

5. Tom Brady, NE (at WAS)

6. Matt Ryan, ATL (at HOU)

7. Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. NYJ)

8. Kyler Murray, ARI (at CIN)

9. Jameis Winston, TB (at NO)

10. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DAL)

Notable Injury: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Concussion Protocol)

Second-year Bills quarterback Josh Allen sprinted out of the gate this season.

Long an intriguing option for his rushing ability (he delivered a rushing touchdown each of the first two games), he had proved a more potent passer this season. After only topping 240 passing yards once last season, he cleared that mark each of the first three games and connected on 64.1 percent of his attempts.

But he exited the Week 4 clash with the New England Patriots due to a concussion, and as of Friday, he remained in concussion protocol. If he can get cleared by Sunday, though, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he'd be comfortable with Allen starting against the Tennessee Titans.

Possible Replacement: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (34 Percent Owned)

Don Wright/Associated Press

How daring (or desperate?) are you?

This recommendation admittedly carries some risks. Andy Dalton's numbers are trending down—his abysmal Week 4 included just 171 passing yards, two fumbles, an interception and no scores—and his receiving core is limited. John Ross (shoulder) joined A.J. Green (ankle) on the inactive list.

Still, there is a ton of volume in this passing attack, as Dalton ranks fourth overall with 166 passing attempts. And there is plenty to love about this matchup, as the Arizona Cardinals allow the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.

"Did you know, even with the clunker versus the Steelers, Dalton is on pace for 4,600 passing yards?" ESPN's Matthew Berry noted. "The Cardinals allow a touchdown on a pass attempt at the third-highest rate in the NFL."

Running Backs

Week 5 Rankings



1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. JAX)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. GB)

3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at NYG)

4. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)

5. David Johnson, ARI (at CIN)

6. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (at PHI)

7. Nick Chubb, CLE (at SF)

8. Leonard Fournette, JAX (at CAR)

9. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BUF)

10. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. ARI)

Notable Injury: Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (Ankle)

A healthy Marlon Mack is a fantasy juggernaut.

Despite not logging any fourth-quarter carries on Sunday, he sits sixth on the season-long leaderboard with 338 rushing yards. He has already had a pair of games with 70-plus rushing yards, and he found the end zone in both of those contests.

But the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Week 4 matchup with the Oakland Raiders also kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was a full participant Friday, but he'll still carry the questionable tag into Sunday.

Possible Replacement: Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (21 Percent Owned)

AJ Mast/Associated Press

While Nyheim Hines becomes much more interesting if Mack can't go, Hines' sleeper potential extends beyond the starter's status.

Hines is the pass-catcher in this backfield. He has 14 receptions on the season, including six in Week 4. Mack and Jordan Wilkins have six catches combined.

Indy will almost assuredly need to lean on its aerial attack to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oddsmakers have tagged this tilt with a 56-point over/under, per Caesars Sportsbook, meaning the Colts could be passing early and often. The more times they put it up, the higher Hines' fantasy stock rises.

Wide Receivers

Week 5 Rankings



1. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. ATL)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (at HOU)

3. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DEN)

4. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TB)

5. Mike Evans, TB (at NO)

6. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at SF)

7. Chris Godwin, TB (at NO)

8. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. ARI)

9. T.Y. Hilton, IND (at KC)

10. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. GB)

Notable Injury: Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs (Shoulder)

Well, this is...unexpected.

After fully participating in Wednesday and Thursday practices, Sammy Watkins was suddenly limited Friday and designated as questionable for Sunday with a shoulder issue. While FanSided's Matt Verderame heard the issue "is believed to minor at this juncture," he also conceded "it's unknown whether he can play on Sunday."

While it's never fun to lose a piece of this passing game, perhaps Watkins could use a reset. After erupting for nine receptions, 198 yards and three scores in the opener, he's been held to just 14 catches for 167 yards and no touchdowns over the past three weeks combined.

Possible Replacement: Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers (33 Percent Owned)

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

We get it. You bought into the preseason buzz with Geronimo Allison, watched him do next to nothing the first weeks and probably abandoned the hype train at some point.

It's time to get back on.

He finally showed some signs of life in Week 4. He touched the ball four times (three catches and one rush), tallied 59 scrimmage yards and found the end zone (quietly, his second score in three weeks).

All signs are pointing to a volume increase in a possible shootout—47-point over/under, per Caesars—with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Geronimo Allison ran 46 routes last week, and with Adams likely out, expect him to get to that number again, at a minimum," Berry wrote. "In 11 career games in which he has run at least 30 routes, Allison has double-digit fantasy points in eight of them."

Adams is out, so Allison should be in your lineup.