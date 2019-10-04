Fantasy Alert: Austin Ekeler to Play 'A Lot' Week 5 Despite Melvin Gordon Return

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that running back Austin Ekeler will continue to play "a lot" Sunday despite the expected return of fellow rusher Melvin Gordon.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic noted the Bolts will limit Gordon's touches in his first game since ending his holdout as the team takes on the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

“I don’t want to put him in there and play him too much, and I really don’t have to," Lynn told reporters. "I like what Austin Ekeler has been doing.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.