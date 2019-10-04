Report: Stefon Diggs Fined by Vikings for Missing Practice amid Trade Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings on the field between plays in the first quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly fined disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs for missing practice and team meetings ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it's not the first time Diggs has missed a meeting during the 2019 season, but the team still wants to keep him amid trade speculation.

The 25-year-old University of Maryland product discussed the situation after returning to practice following an unexcused absence Wednesday.

"I can't sit up here and act like everything is OK," Diggs told reporters. "It's obviously not. But what I can say at this point, just trying to work through it."

He said he hasn't made a formal trade request but added there's "truth to all rumors."

"At the end of the day, all I can say is if I'm doing my job, I'm doing what's asked," he said. "Whether it's enough, it's kind of on them. But given opportunities, I try to make the most of my opportunities."

Asked Friday if Diggs would play against the Giants, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't commit.

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "We'll see."

He is likely to be active Sunday, per Pelissero.

Diggs posted his most productive season in 2018 with 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. His involvement has dropped off dramatically this year, however. He's recorded 13 receptions for 209 yards and a score.

Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson would see an uptick in playing time opposite Adam Thielen if Diggs doesn't play.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Redskins to Start Colt McCoy at QB vs. Patriots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins to Start Colt McCoy at QB vs. Patriots

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Diggs Status Still Up in the Air

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Diggs Status Still Up in the Air

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ramsey to See a Specialist, Ruled Out Sunday vs. Panthers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ramsey to See a Specialist, Ruled Out Sunday vs. Panthers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gruden Didn’t Want Haskins, and Haskins Can Sense That

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden Didn’t Want Haskins, and Haskins Can Sense That

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report