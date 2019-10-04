Report: Stefon Diggs Fined by Vikings for Missing Practice amid Trade Rumors

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly fined disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs for missing practice and team meetings ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it's not the first time Diggs has missed a meeting during the 2019 season, but the team still wants to keep him amid trade speculation.

The 25-year-old University of Maryland product discussed the situation after returning to practice following an unexcused absence Wednesday.

"I can't sit up here and act like everything is OK," Diggs told reporters. "It's obviously not. But what I can say at this point, just trying to work through it."

He said he hasn't made a formal trade request but added there's "truth to all rumors."

"At the end of the day, all I can say is if I'm doing my job, I'm doing what's asked," he said. "Whether it's enough, it's kind of on them. But given opportunities, I try to make the most of my opportunities."

Asked Friday if Diggs would play against the Giants, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't commit.

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "We'll see."

He is likely to be active Sunday, per Pelissero.

Diggs posted his most productive season in 2018 with 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. His involvement has dropped off dramatically this year, however. He's recorded 13 receptions for 209 yards and a score.

Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson would see an uptick in playing time opposite Adam Thielen if Diggs doesn't play.