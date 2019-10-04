Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady After Hot Start

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Never known for being modest, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes he's got a quarterback on track to become the next Tom Brady.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones brought up Brady when asked if Dak Prescott is more like Tony Romo or Troy Aikman.

"I think he's more like Brady," he said. "We know Tom Brady and he's not Tom Brady. But he's evolving into a guy that will beat you. I think we got us one in Dak."

