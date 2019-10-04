Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady After Hot Start

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws the ball during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Never known for being modest, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes he's got a quarterback on track to become the next Tom Brady

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones brought up Brady when asked if Dak Prescott is more like Tony Romo or Troy Aikman. 

"I think he's more like Brady," he said. "We know Tom Brady and he's not Tom Brady. But he's evolving into a guy that will beat you. I think we got us one in Dak."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Is the Cowboys Offensive Line Starting to Break Down?

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Is the Cowboys Offensive Line Starting to Break Down?

    Jess Haynie
    via Inside The Star

    Kris Richard Defense Primed to Take Wheel from Kellen Moore

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Kris Richard Defense Primed to Take Wheel from Kellen Moore

    K.D. Drummond
    via Cowboys Wire

    Report: Gruden Didn’t Want Haskins, and Haskins Can Sense That

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden Didn’t Want Haskins, and Haskins Can Sense That

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Rule Out Sam Darnold Sunday vs. Eagles

    The QB continues to recover from his case of Mono

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets Rule Out Sam Darnold Sunday vs. Eagles

    The QB continues to recover from his case of Mono

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report