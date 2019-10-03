Report: Raiders' Vontaze Burfict Appeal Hearing for Suspension Set for Tuesday

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict will have his appeal hearing for his season-long suspension next week.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, appeals officer Derrick Brooks, who was approved jointly by the NFL and NFL Players Association, will hear the case Oct. 8.

Brooks has been an NFL appeals officer since 2014. He played 14 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1995-2008 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The NFL announced Monday that Burfict has been suspended for the remainder of this season due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in Week 4.

In the second quarter of Oakland's 31-24 win, Burfict was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty when he appeared to lead with his helmet to make a tackle after Doyle caught a pass. He was subsequently ejected from the game for lowering his head after officials reviewed the play.

Burfict, 29, has a long history of being disciplined due to his actions on the field. The former Pro Bowler has amassed $415,000 in fines as of October 2018, per ESPN.com. He previously received two separate four-game suspensions for illegal hits on Antonio Brown in 2016 and Anthony Sherman in 2017.

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Burfict's suspension remains intact while he waits for his appeal to be heard.

The Raiders will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday without their starting linebacker. Justin Phillips will likely receive the bulk of the playing time in Week 5.