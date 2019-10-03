Fantasy Alert: Melvin Gordon 'May Start' over Austin Ekeler vs. Broncos

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon was only an emergency running back last week, but the Los Angeles Chargers star is ready to go in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Anthony Lynn explained the situation Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

"He's going to have a workload this week, but not too big," Lynn added.

This is the type of middle ground you don't want to see as a fantasy football manager, but those who were patient with Gordon on their roster will finally be rewarded.

Even with 10-15 touches, the running back can still produce big numbers against a Broncos defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game.

This unit has been beaten by between-the-tackles runners this year, including Leonard Fournette (225 yards in Week 4) and Josh Jacobs (85 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1).

This provides a great opportunity for Gordon, even if his upside is limited. Consider him as an RB3 for the week with plenty more to come in future games.

Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler should still have a role in this offense and will likely dominate snaps in Week 5 as Gordon works his way back to full strength. With the Chargers limited at receiver, look for him to be heavily involved in the passing attack while picking up yards in a variety of ways.

Ekeler loses some value ceding goal-line work to Gordon, but he's still valuable, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

If you have both, start Gordon in non-PPR but Ekeler in PPR leagues.

