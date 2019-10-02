Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Says Team Doesn't Intend to Trade Jalen Ramsey

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 11: Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Shahid Khan is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey might want to leave the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team's owner has no plans to trade the star cornerback.  

Shad Khan explained his thought process Wednesday, via Mark Long of the Associated Press:

"Obviously, football is a team sport and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be. But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

Ramsey requested a trade after the team's Week 2 game and didn't play in Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Pro Bowler also missed practice Wednesday with what was listed as a back issue, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, putting his Week 5 status in doubt.

But the Jaguars are in no hurry to complete a trade.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the team turned down a package of two first-round picks, while Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted Khan is a major hurdle for any deal. The owner reportedly prefers to keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term contract.

Jacksonville winning back-to-back games to improve to 2-2 also seems to have altered the mindset going forward.

"Obviously, we're turning the season around and I think he can help the team," Khan said Wednesday.

If the Jaguars don't trade Ramsey, they will have to figure out how to get him back on the field.

Related

    Minshew Sees a Rise in Offensive RY Odds

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Minshew Sees a Rise in Offensive RY Odds

    James Johnson
    via Jaguars Wire

    Jags Selling Special Ticket Package for Minshew Mania 👨🏻

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags Selling Special Ticket Package for Minshew Mania 👨🏻

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Gruden Jokes About Starting Haskins

    'No matter what we do with him, we're going to be wrong, so it doesn't really matter'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jay Gruden Jokes About Starting Haskins

    'No matter what we do with him, we're going to be wrong, so it doesn't really matter'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Diggs Misses Vikings Practice for Non-Injury-Related Reasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Diggs Misses Vikings Practice for Non-Injury-Related Reasons

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report