Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Says Team Doesn't Intend to Trade Jalen Ramsey

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey might want to leave the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team's owner has no plans to trade the star cornerback.

Shad Khan explained his thought process Wednesday, via Mark Long of the Associated Press:

"Obviously, football is a team sport and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be. But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

Ramsey requested a trade after the team's Week 2 game and didn't play in Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Pro Bowler also missed practice Wednesday with what was listed as a back issue, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, putting his Week 5 status in doubt.

But the Jaguars are in no hurry to complete a trade.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the team turned down a package of two first-round picks, while Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted Khan is a major hurdle for any deal. The owner reportedly prefers to keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term contract.

Jacksonville winning back-to-back games to improve to 2-2 also seems to have altered the mindset going forward.

"Obviously, we're turning the season around and I think he can help the team," Khan said Wednesday.

If the Jaguars don't trade Ramsey, they will have to figure out how to get him back on the field.