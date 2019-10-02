Bears' Roquan Smith to Play vs. Raiders; Missed Week 4 for Personal Reasons

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith spoke with reporters Wednesday and said he expects to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in London after he missed Week 4 for what has only been described as "personal reasons."

The 22-year-old said, "It's personal, so we're gonna leave it at that":

Bears head coach Matt Nagy relayed that Smith would be "a full-go" in Wednesday's practice.

"I love that Coach Nagy just says, 'Hey, with injuries or any personal situation, just put it on me,'" cornerback Prince Amukamara said Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. "It kind of takes stress and pressure off us. Because we can use that answer. ... So I'm just going to leave it at that. Just not having any information or knowledge about the situation, I'm just thinking positive."

Danny Trevathan and Khalil Mack also commented on Smith's absence:

Smith was not announced as inactive for Week 4 until 90 minutes before kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings (h/t Wiederer). Rumors circulated that his absence was linked to a crashed white Ferrari, but WGN's Jarrett Payton and ESPN's Adam Schefter dispelled that notion:

The 2018 eighth overall pick has 24 tackles across three games. Starting in Smith's place in a 16-6 win, Nick Kwiatkoski led the Bears in tackles with 10 (nine solo) and notched a sack and two tackles for loss.

The 3-1 Bears and 2-2 Raiders are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.