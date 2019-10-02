Bears' Roquan Smith to Play vs. Raiders; Missed Week 4 for Personal Reasons

Bears' Roquan Smith to Play vs. Raiders; Missed Week 4 for Personal ReasonsOctober 2, 2019
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith spoke with reporters Wednesday and said he expects to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in London after he missed Week 4 for what has only been described as "personal reasons."
The 22-year-old said, "It's personal, so we're gonna leave it at that":
Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears
"I will play Sunday." Roquan Smith addresses the media. https://t.co/y17Jfs0xpF
Bears head coach Matt Nagy relayed that Smith would be "a full-go" in Wednesday's practice.
"I love that Coach Nagy just says, 'Hey, with injuries or any personal situation, just put it on me,'" cornerback Prince Amukamara said Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. "It kind of takes stress and pressure off us. Because we can use that answer. ... So I'm just going to leave it at that. Just not having any information or knowledge about the situation, I'm just thinking positive."
Danny Trevathan and Khalil Mack also commented on Smith's absence:
Mark Potash @MarkPotash
#Bears reaction to the Roquan Smith situation: Trevathan: "[I'm] probably not as concerned as you guys [media]. I'm just here to work and have my guy back." Mack: It's in-house ... we know he's going to get better and we look forward to him getting back out there with us."
Smith was not announced as inactive for Week 4 until 90 minutes before kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings (h/t Wiederer). Rumors circulated that his absence was linked to a crashed white Ferrari, but WGN's Jarrett Payton and ESPN's Adam Schefter dispelled that notion:
Chris Bleck @chrisbleck
.@AdamSchefter told us minutes ago on @ESPN1000 that the picture going around on social media is "not Roquan Smith's car" and he was out yesterday because he "was not acting like himself" the last couple of days.
The 2018 eighth overall pick has 24 tackles across three games. Starting in Smith's place in a 16-6 win, Nick Kwiatkoski led the Bears in tackles with 10 (nine solo) and notched a sack and two tackles for loss.
The 3-1 Bears and 2-2 Raiders are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
