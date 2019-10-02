Raiders News: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr Speak on Vontaze Burfict's Suspension

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr expressed disappointment Wednesday with the NFL's decision to suspend linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the 2019 season after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in Week 4.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez provided comments from the Raiders' key figures ahead of Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

"He knows how I feel—it hurts our team really bad," Gruden said of NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan. "And I'm anxious to see what the appeal says. I'm not happy about it. At all. And I don't want to say anything else about it. I'm obviously upset about it."

Carr added:

"We see other people choking people out, and they're going to play this Sunday. We see other people hitting people in the helmet, and they're going to play this Sunday. And Vontaze Burfict won't play the rest of the year? I think that's a little excessive, if you ask me. I don't think it's fair, if we really got to know the guy. If the people making the decision really knew the guy that we know, inside our building ... he's a great person, his heart is broken because he's not playing football. The guy just wants to play football. We don't get a lot of time to play this game in our lives."

