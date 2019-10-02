B/R Untold Stories: Percy Harvin Says He Was High for Every NFL Game He Played

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin revealed he was high before every game he played in during his eight-year NFL career in an interview with Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

"There's not a game I played in that I wasn't high," he said.

Harvin, who played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills from 2009 through 2016, opened up on a number of topics during the interview, including dealing with anxiety as an NFL player and an incident with Seattle teammate Golden Tate prior to Super Bowl XLVIII:

The University of Florida product said his time in Seattle was "probably the worst years of my life" in part because his anxiety is "worse when I go into unfamiliar situations."

He called the incident with Tate prior to the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos his worst instance of acting out as a result of his anxiety.

Harvin was set to return for the game after a concussion had caused him to miss the conference championship, and Tate was asked about the importance of having the speedster back in the receiving room. Tate said the Seahawks would be alright either way because they made it there without him, which angered Harvin.

"I was already wrapped up it didn't even probably matter what his answer was… I was already at 10," Harvin said about the ensuing confrontation in the locker room.

Harvin confirmed he punched Tate, but running back Marshawn Lynch played the role of peacemaker the day of the game. Seattle won 43-8, and Harvin finished with two carries for 45 yards and an 87-yard touchdown on a kickoff return.

Harvin said the only thing that truly worked when it came to coping with his anxiety was smoking marijuana. He stressed the importance of there not being a stigma attached to doing so and pointed out it was much more effective than having at least seven prescription drugs.