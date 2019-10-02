NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 5 Standings, Team Stats and Season Review

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

One quarter of the 2019 NFL season is done, and we've learned...hmm...not much.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are really good. The Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins are—how should we put this?—the opposite of that.

That's not to say the campaign has gone according to script. It never does.

The San Francisco 49ers are sitting atop the NFC with the conference's only unblemished record. The Denver Broncos are still awaiting their first win. Some backup quarterbacks have outplayed starters. Some seemingly devastating developments—Andrew Luck's retirement, Drew Brees' thumb surgery—haven't had a huge impact.

Some of these stories won't even be discussed at the next quarter-turn. Others may define this season.

After updating the standings and power rankings, we'll take a closer look at three of the league's biggest storylines.

NFL Week 5 Standings: Points Scored/Points Against



AFC East



New England Patriots (4-0) 122/27

Buffalo Bills (3-1) 76/63

New York Jets (0-3) 33/70

Miami Dolphins (0-4) 26/163

AFC North

Cleveland Browns (2-2) 89/91

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) 135/100

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 76/88

Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) 57/110

AFC South

Houston Texans (2-2) 78/78

Indianapolis Colts (2-2) 94/102

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) 84/84

Tennessee Titans (2-2) 91/62

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) 135/94

Oakland Raiders (2-2) 79/102

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) 90/74

Denver Broncos (0-4) 70/93

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) 107/56

Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) 110/105

New York Giants (2-2) 87/97

Washington Redskins (0-4) 66/118

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (3-1) 85/69

Chicago Bears (3-1) 66/45

Detroit Lions (2-1-1) 97/95

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) 84/63

NFC South

New Orleans Saints (3-1) 84/92

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) 123/117

Carolina Panthers (2-2) 95/80

Atlanta Falcons (1-3) 70/99

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers (3-0) 96/54

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) 103/89

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) 117/104

Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) 74/115

Week 5 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (4-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

5. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

6. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

7. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

9. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

10. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

11. Chicago Bears (3-1)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

13. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

15. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

16. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

17. Oakland Raiders (2-2)

18. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

19. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

21. New York Giants (2-2)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

23. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

24. Houston Texans (2-2)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

26. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

27. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1)

28. Denver Broncos (0-4)

29. Washington Redskins (0-4)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-4)

31. New York Jets (0-3)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

Are the 49ers For Real?

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Remember back before injuries reduced this team to 12-loss rubble last season? There was legitimate buzz about its sleeper potential, and while that probably sounded foolish at year's end, it now seems prophetic.

If you want to doubt the Niners, that's fine. Their three victories have come against clubs with a combined record of 3-9, Jimmy Garoppolo has one more touchdown (five) than interceptions (four) and this offense still might not have a skill position star beyond tight end George Kittle.

Then again, holding San Francisco's schedule against it makes no sense when that's set by someone else. The Niners sit third in scoring (32.0 points per game) and eighth in points against (18.0). A year removed from record lows in interceptions (two) and takeaways (seven), this defense is now tied for eighth with seven takeaways (five picks). Garoppolo is tied for eighth with a 69.0 completion percentage.

Sure, it's too early to anoint the 49ers, but there is no reason to dismiss their hot start outright. Their true colors will be clear sooner than later, as they come out of their bye with games against the Browns (on Monday night) and the Rams (in Los Angeles).

Any Worries in Dallas?

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

For three weeks, it seemed the NFC—if not the entire NFL—would run through Jerry World. Even if the competition wasn't stiff, the dominance demanded attention and respect. The Cowboys not only opened the year 3-0, they also won those games by a total of 53 points.

Last Sunday, though, this squad skidded to a halt in the Crescent City. A Saints defense that entered the contest allowing 27.3 points per game held the Cowboys offense to 10—21 fewer than their previous season low. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 18 times for only 25 yards, while Dak Prescott saw his passing yards (223) and touchdowns (zero) fall for the third consecutive week.

Maybe that game was just an outlier, or even more simply, a hard-fought loss against a good team. But without the proper response, critics will have reasons to question where the Cowboys sit in the NFL pecking order.

"The Cowboys may well remain the most balanced team in the NFC," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport said. "And playing in the Superdome in prime time has tripped up even the best of clubs. But the Cowboys went from unstoppable juggernaut to a team looking to rebound in the span of a few hours."

Dallas gets Green Bay and Philadelphia during the next three weeks. The results of those tests may reveal whether the Cowboys are still the NFC's team to beat or just one of several competing for the crown.

Are the Falcons Broken Beyond Repair?

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The big names haven't changed much since Atlanta followed an 11-win season with a trip to Super Bowl LI.

Dan Quinn is still calling the shots (for now, at least). Matt Ryan remains under center. Julio Jones still splits out wide. Devonta Freeman keeps handling top rushing duties.

The faces are familiar, yet the results are anything but.

"Even for someone who bears the scars of having occasionally believed this franchise is on the right track, September 2019 stands among the most shocking months of Falcons-watching," Mark Bradley wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I didn't see 1-3 coming."

It's even worse than it sounds. Atlanta's minus-29 scoring differential is sixth-worst in the entire NFL—dead last among teams with at least one win, worse than the winless Broncos' minus-23).

The Falcons still face the Texans (in Houston), the Rams and the Seahawks before finally heading into their Week 9 bye. Atlanta fans, if you haven't looked away already, this might be the perfect time to start.