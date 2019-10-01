NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 5

0 of 32

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

And then there were three.

The top of the National Football League saw quite the shake-up in Week 4. Entering the week, there were seven teams without a loss.

Less than half remained undefeated at week's end.

In the first game of the week, the Green Bay Packers suffered their first loss at home, compliments of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Los Angeles Rams were stunned at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins against the unbeaten Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

Things went a bit more according to script at the bottom of the barrel. The Miami Dolphins were pounded by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos lost another heartbreaker at home. And in a Monday night battle of winless teams in Pittsburgh, it was the Steelers who finally got a win.

Sorry, Cincinnati Bengals.

As has been the case every week this season, Bleacher Report analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to rank all 32 teams from worst to first.

The bookends haven't changed in some time, but in between them is a swirling mass of football chaos.

Just how we like it.