NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5

The injuries continue to pile up around the NFL, and 2019 could well be remembered as the year of the backup quarterback. Another starting signal-caller went down in Week 4, though Mitchell Trubisky's shoulder injury doesn't appear to have long-term implications.

With roughly a month before the 2019 trade deadline (October 29) most teams can still at least dream about reaching the postseason. This means that most teams that have endured significant injuries—or that otherwise have identified glaring weaknesses—could consider buying in the coming weeks.

Only six teams remain winless and likely out of the buyer's market entering Week 5.

Who are the top players potentially available? That's what we'll examine. As was the case with last week's big board, players were gauged by both on-field ability and the likelihood of availability.

The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be dealt may not be the best on-field options. Both factors were considered.