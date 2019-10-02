NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5

NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5October 2, 2019
The injuries continue to pile up around the NFL, and 2019 could well be remembered as the year of the backup quarterback. Another starting signal-caller went down in Week 4, though Mitchell Trubisky's shoulder injury doesn't appear to have long-term implications.
With roughly a month before the 2019 trade deadline (October 29) most teams can still at least dream about reaching the postseason. This means that most teams that have endured significant injuries—or that otherwise have identified glaring weaknesses—could consider buying in the coming weeks.
Only six teams remain winless and likely out of the buyer's market entering Week 5.
Who are the top players potentially available? That's what we'll examine. As was the case with last week's big board, players were gauged by both on-field ability and the likelihood of availability.
The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be dealt may not be the best on-field options. Both factors were considered.
The Selection Process
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Trent Williams, OT, Washington Redskins
- Josh Jackson, CB, Green Bay Packers
- Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins
- Joe Looney, C, Dallas Cowboys
- Leonard Williams, DE, New York Jets
- Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
- Trae Waynes, CB, Minnesota Vikings
- DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
- Nate Sudfeld, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers
- Artie Burns, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- C.J. Beathard, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Like last week, we got to the top 10 by first identifying 15 players already on the trade block or whose circumstances could lead them there. These players were then weighted in order of trade availability and talent level. Points were assigned in each category—from one to 15—and the combined totals were used to determine the top 10.
This week, Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway is coming off the list of 15. He's set to return from suspension, and the Browns have wide receiver Jarvis Landry in concussion protocol. Cleveland needs Callaway right now.
Replacing Callaway is New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams. The Jets are going to have a tough time making the playoffs this season, and Williams is in the final year of his contract. Getting something in return now would make a whole lot of sense.
The new 15-player list, in no particular order, consists of:
10. Trae Waynes, CB, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are quickly coming to the realization that Kirk Cousins may not be the answer at quarterback.
"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL. That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. ... You have to be able to hit the deep balls," wideout Adam Thielen said, per The Athletic's Chad Graff.
Minnesota isn't out of the playoff picture yet, but its 2-2 record is less than encouraging—in large part because Cousins has played poorly in the two losses.
If the Vikings don't believe they are title contenders, they should consider moving cornerback Trae Waynes, who is in the final year of his contract. Even if they still feel good about their chances, they may ponder dealing him.
Minnesota has considered dealing for Jacksonville Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. If the Vikings were to acquire Ramsey, Waynes would be expendable. He's still a starting-caliber player, though, and could help a contender in need of one, like the Kansas City Chiefs.
Potential Destinations: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers
9. Leonard Williams, DE, New York Jets
The Jets need to be honest with themselves. They're probably not making the postseason in 2019. They should have quarterback Sam Darnold back soon. However, they're still in an 0-3 hole and looking up at the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.
The Jets should try to get something in return for Leonard Williams now, while they still can.
Williams has not lived up to his draft status—he went sixth overall in 2015—but he's been a solid and versatile defensive lineman. He can play multiple positions on the line, and he's stout against the run. On the other hand, his impact plays have been few and far between. He's had just 17.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in four-plus seasons.
Williams would make a lot of sense for a contender looking to shore up its run defense. The Los Angeles Rams could be a candidate. They made a move for 2015 first-rounder Dante Fowler Jr. just before last year's trade deadline.
Potential Destinations: Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs
8. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green, who underwent ankle surgery during training camp, isn't quite ready to return, though he does appear to be making progress.
"He's certainly turned in the right direction," head coach Zac Taylor said last week, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's John Fay.
Does Green really want to return to the mess that has been the 2019 Bengals, though? Even if he returns this season, he may not want to stick around after his contract expires at the end of it.
Cincinnati has to know it could lose Green in the offseason and should consider moving him while it can. The Bengals are not reaching the postseason this year, and if Green is healthy enough to play by the trade deadline, they may be able to get a mid-round pick back for him. Remember, the Detroit Lions got a third-rounder for Golden Tate last season.
Green may not be the elite wideout he once was, but he'd be an asset to a receiver-needy contender like the Green Bay Packers.
Potential Destinations: Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks
7. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III has dropped a few spots primarily because he's ended his holdout and returned to the team.
"It feels good to be back," Gordon said, via the team's official website.
The Chargers are probably happy to have Gordon back, too, though it doesn't mean they won't trade him at the right price. Los Angeles is getting great production out of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Ekeler already has 490 combined rushing and receiving yards and six touchdowns. He's likely to remain a big part of the offense even with Gordon back in the lineup.
The reality is that Los Angeles probably won't keep Gordon around beyond this season, which makes him a prime target for contenders and rebuilding teams alike. While the Chargers should be happy to move forward with the tandem of Ekeler and Jackson, a team like the Miami Dolphins may want to pair the Pro Bowl back with its young quarterback—in Miami's case, either Josh Rosen or whoever is taken atop the 2020 draft.
Potential Destinations: Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs
6. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
While the Dolphins may be willing to trade for a future building block, they're more likely to trade any and all talented players they don't plan to keep. They've proved this by dealing Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick this season.
Wideout DeVante Parker is exactly the type of player Miami should look to move before the deadline. His value should be on the upswing after two strong games—he had 56 yards in Week 3; 70 yards and a touchdown in Week 4—and his future with the franchise is murky at best.
Parker is playing on a one-year deal and may not be retained in the offseason. It would make sense to deal him to a team lacking wide receiver depth, like the New York Giants or perhaps the Seattle Seahawks.
This season is all about laying the foundation in Miami. If Parker isn't going to be part of this, the draft pick he could net might be.
Potential Destinations: New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks
5. Nate Sudfeld, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
The injury bug has bitten the quarterback position particularly hard this season, which is why a guy like Philadelphia Eagles backup Nate Sudfeld could be in demand before the trade deadline. Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers have gotten strong play from their backups in recent weeks, but depth remains an issue even for them.
For the Eagles, depth is also an issue, though in the opposite sense.
With Sudfeld (wrist) now healthy, Philadelphia has two backup quarterbacks taking up roster spots. Trading one would seem to be the next step, and Sudfeld is the logical choice.
Josh McCown came out of retirement to back up Carson Wentz. Dealing him wouldn't be fair. Trading Sudfeld, who is in the final year of his contract, would be the better option. The Eagles may not have either backup beyond 2019, but no team is likely to trade for a guy who may re-enter retirement upon completion of the deal.
Potential Destinations: Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. C.J. Beathard, QB, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is another backup who should have value on the trade market. Unlike Nate Sudfeld, he has 10 games of starting experience and could be viewed as both a spot-starter and a potential long-term backup solution.
Beathard has another year on his contract, but the 49ers should view him as expendable. Nick Mullens established himself as a superior option last season, passing for 2,277 yards in eight games to finish the season.
Mullens, not Beathard, is likely to be San Francisco's backup moving forward.
There are a few teams that could use a long-term backup, though. The Giants, for example, are likely to move on from Eli Manning in the offseason.
Should another team endure an injury at quarterback, San Francisco could be one of the first franchises to receive a trade inquiry.
Potential Destinations: New York Giants, Denver Broncos
3. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins need to face the reality that they aren't going to contend in 2019. They've played positively dreadful football over the past couple of weeks.
That's why just about any player with trade value should be considered fair game, especially those the team doesn't appear to want.
Running back Adrian Peterson finds himself in this category. If not for Derrius Guice's Week 1 injury, Peterson probably wouldn't even be getting playing time, and he's still not getting a lot of it. He's averaged just 11 carries per game over the three weeks in which he's been active, which is partially a product of head coach Jay Gruden's apparent distaste for one-dimensional running backs.
A team looking for a physical, run-first back could have a lot of use for Peterson, though, especially late in the season. The Green Bay Packers, for example, could use a physical complement to their running game, which is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.
Peterson mentioned Green Bay as a potential landing spot last offseason during an interview with ESPN.
Potential Destinations: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey may be the best cover corner in the game right now. However, the Jaguars have plenty of reasons to want to deal him. For one, Ramsey wants to be dealt and appears to be trying to force his way out.
He called in sick to practice last week before citing injuries as a reason to miss more practice. He ended up not playing in Week 4 after taking a leave of absence for the birth of his child—a completely reasonable decision.
Virtually any team lacking a No. 1 cornerback should be interested in dealing for Ramsey, though he isn't going to come cheap. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars have already turned down one offer that included a pair of first-round picks.
Potential Destinations: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs
1. Trent Williams, OT, Washington Redskins
Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has retaken the top spot in our power rankings for a couple of reasons. First, Washington isn't going anywhere this season and might as well give up on the idea of him returning.
If Williams didn't want to play for the Redskins before, he won't want to jump on board an 0-4 train that is quickly going off the rails.
The other reason is that there is a major need for quality offensive tackles around the league. The 49ers have lost Joe Staley to a broken leg, the New England Patriots have placed Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, and those are not even the two teams most in need of line help.
The Bengals have given up 19 sacks in four games. The Houston Texans have surrendered 18 sacks. The Jets gave up 13 sacks in just three games and lost backup Trevor Siemian in part because of breakdowns in pass protection.
If the Redskins do make Williams available, there should be no shortage of teams willing to make an offer.
Potential Destinations: Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers