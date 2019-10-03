Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 5

0 of 10

Time flies when you're having fun—and also when you aren't.

We're already a quarter of the way through the 2019 fantasy football season. And for every team that's ridden Los Angeles Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 4-0 record, there's another team sifting through a pile of injured and underperforming players sitting at 1-3 or 0-4.

However, the fantasy landscape is ever-changing. The return of Melvin Gordon III has cast doubt over Ekeler's value moving forward. Mahomes is coming off his first zero-touchdown game of the season. All it takes is a bad break or two or a couple of injuries for 4-0 to become 4-4. Starting a season slow doesn't mean that the playoffs are out of the question.

Whether you're riding high or in scramble mode, one of the most important things you can do is set the best lineup possible—milk your starting lineup for every point it's worth.

In that regard, I'm here to help. I've taken a look through the start/sit questions on the Bleacher Report app and selected some that will help offer insight into players who could be in for big games or vanishing acts in Week 5.

Let's keep the good times rolling. Right the ship. Whatever.

