Bengals' Zac Taylor After Loss vs. Steelers: 'I Haven't Done a Good Enough Job'October 1, 2019
The Cincinnati Bengals' 0-4 start to the 2019 NFL season feels as bad as it has looked.
"To be quite honest, it starts with me," first-year head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following the Bengals' 27-3 loss Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I gotta make sure the standard is higher than what it is right now because I haven't done a good enough job. ... We feel awful right now."
Taylor was hired as the Bengals head coach in February after previously serving as the quarterbacks coach last season for the high-flying Los Angeles Rams, so expectations were high that he could breathe life into a franchise that had been led by Marvin Lewis since 2003 and hasn't won a postseason game since 1990.
For now, the Bengals are simply searching for Taylor's first win in Cincinnati.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton not having All-Pro receiver A.J. Green, who ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Monday "could be out a while" longer while rehabbing a preseason ankle injury, doesn't help. However, it wouldn't have mattered if Green had been on the field Monday night given the offensive line's inability to protect Dalton:
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
The @steelers pass rush was too much for Andy Dalton and the Bengals offense (sacked 8 times). Five different Steelers defenders finished with multiple QB pressures: Stephon Tuitt: 9 T.J. Watt: 6 Cameron Heyward: 4 Bud Dupree: 2 Javon Hargrave: 2 #CINvsPIT | #HereWeGo https://t.co/YcTul8rp0d
The Bengals defense, meanwhile, entered the matchup with the Steelers ranking 31st in rushing defense and 28th in total defense.
So while Taylor blamed himself, the problems are widespread. Jason La Canfora offered a possible solution while noting he doesn't believe Taylor will be one-and-done in Cincinnati:
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Bengals are behind too many teams in their inevitablr rebuild (OAK, MIA) in terms of draft capital. Should deal Atkins and Green by deadline and Dalton in off-season. They really like Lindley as intriguing QB prospect. I suspect he plays in 19 though OL failures will be issue
In the short term, Cincinnati's next chance to climb out of winless purgatory will be Sunday afternoon against the 0-3-1 Arizona Cardinals.
Bengals Need to Trade A.J. Green, but Who Could Be Buyers?