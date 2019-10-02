Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardOctober 2, 2019
Frustrating starts can lead to rash decisions.
Baker Mayfield was coming off draft boards as a top-five quarterback about a month ago, but he might be sitting on your waiver wire right now. Why? Probably because he had three touchdowns to five interceptions in his first three games. Of course, he threw for at least 285 yards in two of those games, but patience isn't often a virtue with fantasy owners.
Do you know the No. 5 fantasy player through four weeks? Trick question. An entire unit occupies that spot. I'm talking about the New England Patriots defense. My Twitter mentions include multiple questions about trading weekly starters for that defense. There aren't enough facepalm emojis to describe my feelings on such a dumb move.
While we're in the first stages of reconfiguring our rosters, don't be so quick to give up on your top picks who aren't working out through the first month. Shift them down your personal depth chart or onto the bench before cutting them outright.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 5. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- Baltimore Ravens (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Indianapolis Colts (at Kansas City Chiefs)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New York Jets)
- Arizona Cardinals (at Cincinnati Bengals)
- New England Patriots (at Washington Redskins)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 5 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Tom Brady, NE (at WAS)
The New England Patriots remain undefeated after an ugly win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills in Week 4. However, Brady struggled to get anything going in the challenging matchup and wound up with just 150 yards and an interception on 18-of-39 passing. That leaves him at QB14 for the season.
If you've been playing the matchups when it comes to Brady, this is a week to throw him right back into your lineup. The Washington Redskins are fourth in most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks in the first month of the season. While Washington's run defense is about average, this unit has struggled through the air. Brady is in the top-five conversation for Week 5.
Jacoby Brissett, IND (at KC)
Even without T.Y. Hilton, Brissett came through as a Week 4 sleeper in a tight loss to the Oakland Raiders. His QB5 finish was the result of completing 24 of 46 passes for 265 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in addition to another 19 yards on the ground. Through four games, Brissett has been an overachiever as QB10, with 19.5 fantasy points per game.
Brissett and the Indianapolis Colts have the unenviable task of trying to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs offense, although that's not a bad thing fantasy-wise. The Chiefs surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the first four games, and with the Colts defense operating as a slightly below-average pass defense, Brissett will need to be busy to keep his team in the game. Volume means production for Brissett, so stick with him Sunday.
Concern
Josh Allen, BUF (at TEN)
Allen and the Buffalo Bills took their first loss of the season in Week 4 at the hands of the New England Patriots. Making matters worse, he was knocked out of that game following a hit to the head, and head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Allen was in the concussion protocol, per Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com.
His status likely won't be known until later in the week, although even if he does get clearance, a matchup with the Tennessee Titans might be one you want to avoid. The Titans have been the 10th-toughest matchup for fantasy quarterbacks this season, with a defense that's given up an average of 258 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. You're better off steering clear of Allen this week.
Week 5 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|3
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|4
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|5
|Tom Brady (NE)
|6
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|7
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|8
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|9
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|10
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|11
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|12
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|13
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|14
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|15
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|16
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|17
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|18
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|19
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|20
|Daniel Jones (NYG)
|21
|Chase Daniel (CHI)
|22
|Kyle Allen (CAR)
|23
|Gardner Minshew (JAC)
|24
|Joe Flacco (DEN)
|25
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|26
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|27
|Mason Rudolph (PIT)
|28
|Teddy Bridgewater (NO)
|29
|Luke Falk (NYJ)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
David Johnson, ARI (at CIN)
A less-than-productive day on the ground didn't kill Johnson's fantasy value in Week 4, but only because of how busy he was as a receiver. He managed just 40 yards on 11 carries, yet he was Kyler Murray's top option with eight receptions for 99 yards on 11 targets. That RB10 finish boosted Johnson to RB7 for the season.
He should be able to take advantage of this week's matchup, as no team has given up more fantasy points to running backs than the Cincinnati Bengals. That includes surrendering a league high in receiving yards (290) and the second-most receptions (31). It would be a disappointment if Johnson wound up outside the top-five running backs for Week 5.
Marlon Mack, IND (at KC)
When in doubt, start any fantasy options taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Mack is definitely in that conversation, but only if he's healthy enough to play in Week 5. An ankle injury limited him in the Week 4 loss to the Oakland Raiders, although head coach Frank Reich admitted that Mack was also out of the game because the team went into "no-huddle mode" playing from behind, which meant more of Nyheim Hines, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
If Mack can go without serious limitations, he's a top-10 option in what could be a high-scoring affair. Of course, the Colts could use Mack a lot to keep the Chiefs offense off the field. Monitor his status throughout the week and know he'd be a fantastic play if he's close to 100 percent.
Concerns
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (at PHI)
Through three games, Bell is averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game, the eighth-best number at the position. Coming off the bye, Bell may or may not have Sam Darnold with him in the New York Jets backfield as the second-year quarterback works his way back from mono.
In addition to another week of possibly playing with Luke Falk, Bell has a brutal matchup. The Eagles rank third in fewest rushing yards allowed and seventh in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs this season. Regardless of who is playing quarterback, Bell needs to be busy in the passing game to have a chance at decent fantasy production, but he's outside the top 20 backs this week.
Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. CHI)
Begging for Jacobs to get targets has not been an ideal way to watch the Oakland Raiders this season, as his busiest receiver role of the year resulted in just two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. He isn't a disappointment as RB21, but three receptions for 57 yards on five targets in four games is an indication he's capable of much more.
The Chicago Bears won't make it easy. They represent the eighth-toughest matchup for running backs, which includes holding Dalvin Cook to just 35 rushing yards and a score on 14 carries last week. If Jacobs had somewhat of a consistent role in the passing game, it'd be easier to endorse him as a solid RB2, but he's better off as a flex this weekend.
Week 5 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Alshon Jeffery, PHI (vs. NYJ)
In the Week 4 win over the Green Bay Packers, Jeffery found the end zone early in the second quarter for a six-yard score. However, he finished with just three receptions for 38 yards on nine targets.
He could be busier in Week 5, as the New York Jets rank third in average fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Jeffery should be on the cusp of a top-20 finish at the position, especially if DeSean Jackson is out.
Josh Gordon, NE (at WAS)
Even though the personnel has shifted since the start of the regular season, Gordon's production has been underwhelming. He's WR46 with just 10.6 fantasy points per game, but if you were planning on leaving him on your bench, think again.
Gordon has a good chance to have big afternoon when he takes on a vulnerable Washington Redskins defense, as only the Eagles yield more fantasy points to wide receivers. After last week's ugly win over the Bills, Gordon and the Patriots offense should show off some firepower.
Concerns
Davante Adams, GB (at DAL)
Adams was crushing the Eagles in Week 4 to the tune of 10 receptions for 180 yards on 15 targets. Unfortunately, he has a toe injury, which puts his status for at least this week in question. He'd be a must-start regardless of the matchup, and his status should remain a top storyline heading into the weekend.
D.J. Chark, JAC (at CAR)
Chark's streak of games with a touchdown came to an end in Week 4. He saw eight targets but managed only four receptions for 44 yards. He leads the team in receptions (19), receiving yards (321) and touchdowns (three), while he's tied with Dede Westbrook with 26 targets.
Chark will see a defensive unit that's held wide receivers to the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game. In fact, no team has given up fewer passing yards per game than the Panthers, which is another reason to lower expectations for Chark. He might be WR10 for the season, but if he finishes inside the top 30 this week, it should be considered a win.
Week 5 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Jared Cook, NO (vs. TB)
Cook was correctly placed in the "concern" category last week, so bumping him into the "better than usual" conversation is a bit risky. He had his highest reception total of the season with three for 21 yards on six targets in the victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and that puts him at eight receptions for 90 yards on 18 targets for the season. He's been arguably the worst free-agency signing of the offseason.
So why should Cook get another look in Week 5? Well, the matchup with the Buccaneers is a great one. The Arizona Cardinals remain the worst unit against tight ends, but Tampa closed the gap in second after giving up more than 23 fantasy points to the Los Angeles Rams' tight ends in Week 4.
The Saints are still looking for another pass-catcher to emerge outside Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, so this is as good a shot as any for Cook to make an impact.
Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, IND (at KC)
Deciding between Ebron and Doyle hasn't been much of a fantasy discussion this season, but that is starting to change as the Indianapolis Colts continue to deal with player absences. T.Y. Hilton's status remains in question thanks to a quad injury. If he's out again, the Colts need to feature both Ebron and Doyle to hang with the Chiefs.
In four games, Doyle has 11 receptions for 109 yards and a score on 17 targets, which makes him TE20, while Ebron has eight receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, putting him at TE14.
Hilton's injury status may determine if it's worth it to play either Doyle or Ebron, though both players deserve a fantasy boost because of the matchup with the Chiefs, who rank fourth in most points allowed to tight ends. Kansas City's offense is always a chore to keep up with, yet that also suggests plenty of volume for the Colts offense, so taking a shot on either Ebron or Doyle isn't a bad reach.
Concern
Delanie Walker, TEN (vs. BUF)
The Titans lit up the Atlanta Falcons last week. Specifically, A.J. Brown went off with two scores, including a 55-yard touchdown as part of a three-catch, 94-yard day. Corey Davis also scored en route to posting five receptions for 91 yards on six targets.
The big output in the passing game didn't include Walker, who had just a single reception for four yards on two targets. He may have a tough time working his way into the mix this week, as the Bills are the second-toughest matchup for fantasy tight ends this season.
Week 5 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|5
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|6
|George Kittle (SF)
|7
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|8
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|9
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|10
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|11
|Jared Cook (NO)
|12
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|13
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|14
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|15
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|16
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|17
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|18
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|19
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|20
|Dawson Knox (BUF)
|21
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|22
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|23
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|24
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|25
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|26
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
|27
|Irv Smith Jr. (MIN)
|28
|Jordan Akins (HOU)
|29
|James O'Shaughnessy (JAC)
|30
|Benjamin Watson (NE)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYJ)
The Eagles defense hasn't been anything special this season. In fact, this unit scored the fifth-fewest fantasy points so far, but now they get a crack at the Jets, who could be without Sam Darnold (mono).
The Jets rank second in most points yielded to opposing defenses. In the first month of the season, they gave up 13 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries, all while scoring just 13 offensive points. Take advantage of this great matchup, especially if Darnold is out.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 42.0; Yahoo, 38.0
Week 5 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|New England Patriots (at WAS)
|2
|Chicago Bears (at OAK)
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYJ)
|4
|Tennessee Titans (vs. BUF)
|5
|Buffalo Bills (at TEN)
|6
|Minnesota Vikings (at NYG)
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
|8
|San Francisco 49ers (vs. CLE)
|9
|Carolina Panthers (vs. JAC)
|10
|New Orleans Saints (vs. TB)
|11
|Baltimore Ravens (at PIT)
|12
|Houston Texans (vs. ATL)
|13
|Jacksonville Jaguars (at CAR)
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs (vs. IND)
|15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO)
|16
|Cincinnati Bengals (vs. ARI)
|17
|Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
|18
|Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
|19
|Cleveland Browns (at SF)
|20
|Denver Broncos (at LAC)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Dan Bailey, MIN (at NYG)
The Minnesota Vikings couldn't get any sustained offense going against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, so Bailey was shut out. However, that came a week after he had four extra points and two field goals against the Oakland Raiders. The Giants defense more closely resembles the Raiders in that both units are below average.
That's not to say the Vikings offense will completely get on track, but it should be improved enough to give Bailey a chance at a strong, bounce-back effort.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 5.9; Yahoo, 12.0
Week 5 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|2
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|3
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|4
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|5
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|6
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|7
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|8
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|9
|Joey Slye (CAR)
|10
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|11
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|12
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|13
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|14
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|15
|Matt Gay (TB)
|16
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|17
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|18
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|19
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)
|20
|Austin Seibert (CLE)