Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Better Than Usual

David Johnson, ARI (at CIN)

A less-than-productive day on the ground didn't kill Johnson's fantasy value in Week 4, but only because of how busy he was as a receiver. He managed just 40 yards on 11 carries, yet he was Kyler Murray's top option with eight receptions for 99 yards on 11 targets. That RB10 finish boosted Johnson to RB7 for the season.

He should be able to take advantage of this week's matchup, as no team has given up more fantasy points to running backs than the Cincinnati Bengals. That includes surrendering a league high in receiving yards (290) and the second-most receptions (31). It would be a disappointment if Johnson wound up outside the top-five running backs for Week 5.

Marlon Mack, IND (at KC)

When in doubt, start any fantasy options taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Mack is definitely in that conversation, but only if he's healthy enough to play in Week 5. An ankle injury limited him in the Week 4 loss to the Oakland Raiders, although head coach Frank Reich admitted that Mack was also out of the game because the team went into "no-huddle mode" playing from behind, which meant more of Nyheim Hines, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

If Mack can go without serious limitations, he's a top-10 option in what could be a high-scoring affair. Of course, the Colts could use Mack a lot to keep the Chiefs offense off the field. Monitor his status throughout the week and know he'd be a fantastic play if he's close to 100 percent.

Concerns

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (at PHI)

Through three games, Bell is averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game, the eighth-best number at the position. Coming off the bye, Bell may or may not have Sam Darnold with him in the New York Jets backfield as the second-year quarterback works his way back from mono.

In addition to another week of possibly playing with Luke Falk, Bell has a brutal matchup. The Eagles rank third in fewest rushing yards allowed and seventh in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs this season. Regardless of who is playing quarterback, Bell needs to be busy in the passing game to have a chance at decent fantasy production, but he's outside the top 20 backs this week.

Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. CHI)

Begging for Jacobs to get targets has not been an ideal way to watch the Oakland Raiders this season, as his busiest receiver role of the year resulted in just two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. He isn't a disappointment as RB21, but three receptions for 57 yards on five targets in four games is an indication he's capable of much more.

The Chicago Bears won't make it easy. They represent the eighth-toughest matchup for running backs, which includes holding Dalvin Cook to just 35 rushing yards and a score on 14 carries last week. If Jacobs had somewhat of a consistent role in the passing game, it'd be easier to endorse him as a solid RB2, but he's better off as a flex this weekend.