Cardinals Rumors: DJ Swearinger Released by ARI After 4 Games

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly released starting safety D.J. Swearinger, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 28-year-old had started all four games for the team this season after being claimed off waivers late in 2018, but the organization decided to make a change Monday. The Cardinals fell to 0-3-1 on the season with a 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

