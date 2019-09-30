Cardinals Rumors: DJ Swearinger Released by ARI After 4 Games

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Safety D.J. Swearinger #36 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates an incomplete pass by the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The game ended with the Cardinals and Lions tied 27-27. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly released starting safety D.J. Swearinger, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 28-year-old had started all four games for the team this season after being claimed off waivers late in 2018, but the organization decided to make a change Monday. The Cardinals fell to 0-3-1 on the season with a 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bradley Chubb Out for the Year with Torn ACL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bradley Chubb Out for the Year with Torn ACL

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Trubisky Dislocated Shoulder

    Bears QB won’t need surgery for slight labrum tear, should be back ‘sooner rather than later’ (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Trubisky Dislocated Shoulder

    Bears QB won’t need surgery for slight labrum tear, should be back ‘sooner rather than later’ (Schefter)

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    ‘The Hottest Take’: the Secret to Kingsbury’s Success

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    ‘The Hottest Take’: the Secret to Kingsbury’s Success

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Week 4 Report Card: Who's Winning the OBJ Trade?

    Plus other grades for Sunday's hottest topics

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Week 4 Report Card: Who's Winning the OBJ Trade?

    Plus other grades for Sunday's hottest topics

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report