Jets' Sam Darnold Could Play vs. Eagles After Mono; QB Cleared for Non-Contact

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines late in a game against the Miami Dolphins on September 16, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 20-12. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared for non-contact work, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the team's website. 

His status for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is still up in the air, however, and will remain that way until team doctors clear him for full contact. Darnold is recovering from mononucleosis and missed the team's past two games.

                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

