Jets' Sam Darnold Could Play vs. Eagles After Mono; QB Cleared for Non-Contact

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared for non-contact work, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the team's website.

His status for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is still up in the air, however, and will remain that way until team doctors clear him for full contact. Darnold is recovering from mononucleosis and missed the team's past two games.

