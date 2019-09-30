Former Giants 1st-Rounder Ereck Flowers Rips Organization, Execs and Fans

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ereck Flowers runs onto the field prior to during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Former New York Giants and current Washington offensive lineman Ereck Flowers didn't have many nice things to say about the organization and its fans after the Giants beat Washington 24-3 on Sunday. 

"Once they get back to losing, the stadium will be back empty," he said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "That's how I feel about them."

He added: "I don't care for Giants fans. They feel about me how I feel about dentists. I don't care for this place much. I would've loved to have come out of here with a W, but it's all good."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

