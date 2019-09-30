Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jags Rejected 1st-Round Picks; Chargers Interested

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly turned down two first-round picks in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they seek to hold on to the disgruntled Pro Bowler.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Jags believed the first-round picks "would end up too close to 32nd overall for their liking." The mystery team was not identified by La Canfora, but it would stand to reason that it's among the handful of teams considered Super Bowl favorites at this early juncture.

The report came before Jacksonville earned a 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos with Ramsey sitting out due to back soreness.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are among the teams that could wind up in the Ramsey sweepstakes if the Jags eventually choose to move on.

