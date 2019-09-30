Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jags Rejected 1st-Round Picks; Chargers Interested

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars stands on the sideline in street clothes as players warm up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly turned down two first-round picks in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they seek to hold on to the disgruntled Pro Bowler.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Jags believed the first-round picks "would end up too close to 32nd overall for their liking." The mystery team was not identified by La Canfora, but it would stand to reason that it's among the handful of teams considered Super Bowl favorites at this early juncture.

The report came before Jacksonville earned a 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos with Ramsey sitting out due to back soreness.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are among the teams that could wind up in the Ramsey sweepstakes if the Jags eventually choose to move on.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

