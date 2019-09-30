Niklas Sule Says He Considered Premier League Move Before 2017 Bayern Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Germany defender Niklas Sule has said he considered a move to the Premier League in the summer of 2017.

The 24-year-old made the switch to the Munich giants after excelling at Hoffenheim and has become a regular in the starting XI since the transfer. Sule is also a key man in the national setup under manager Joachim Low.

Speaking to Daniel Herzog of DAZN and Goal, Sule was asked about the transfer he made two years ago and the other options he had aside from Bayern:

"It was a thought to go to the Premier League [in 2017]. This is one of the leagues in which I really want to play. At the time, however, I saw the change to Munich as the best step. And, as you can see, I am very happy at Bayern.

"Not only because I got my way, but also because the fans and all the staff are great."

As the report noted, Chelsea were linked with a possible move for the centre-back, as were Manchester United.

Sule would have been a fine purchase for either team. At Bayern he has made further strides in his game, developing his ability on the ball while maintaining the physicality and aggression needed to be an elite centre-back.

Earlier in the campaign, OptaFranz noted how important the player is to getting Bayern's attacks started:

As relayed by Goal's Ronan Murphy, Sule also said he has ambitions to become the best defender in the world:

Speaking ahead of the UEFA 2020 European Championship clash between Netherlands and Germany recently, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who was nominated for the FIFA Best Men's Player prize this year, said he rates Sule highly.

"I've been watching Sule's development for a long time," said the Liverpool man. "I've played against him often, he is a very talented defender. Sule has a great future ahead of him. He plays for a big club and is already a cornerstone there."

For the time being, Sule appears to be content with life at Bayern. Following the arrival of 23-year-old Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in the summer, the potential is there for a fantastic partnership to blossom at the back for years to come.

In 2019-20, Sule has played in all six of Bayern's games so far, helping the team to top spot in the Bundesliga. While his form has been good this term, overall the Munich club will be seeking to improve defensively, especially as they gear up for a challenging UEFA Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.