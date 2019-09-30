NFL Week 5 Predictions: Early Vegas Odds Advice, Lines and Spread Picks

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Only three NFL teams made it out of Week 4 undefeated, and two are not surprising in the least.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs were two of the best teams in the NFL last season and faced off in the AFC Championship Game, and they're both off to 4-0 starts this year. The San Francisco 49ers, who were on a bye this weekend, are also unbeaten at 3-0.

The three teams have gotten off to undefeated starts in different ways. The Chiefs have scored 135 points through four weeks, tied for most in the NFL, while the Patriots have allowed only 27 points in four games.

The 49ers are a bit of a surprise, but they've also had a light schedule, as they've beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Heading into Week 5, here are odds and predictions for all of the upcoming matchups, followed by a closer look at the games involving the three undefeated teams.

Week 5 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

L.A. Rams at Seattle (Even)

Arizona at Cincinnati (-4.5)

Buffalo at Tennessee (-2.5)

Chicago (-5.5) at Oakland

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-5.5)

Minnesota (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (-14)

Baltimore (-4) at Pittsburgh

New England (-14.5) at Washington

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3.5)

Atlanta at Houston (-4.5)

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-6.5)

Green Bay at Dallas (-4.5)

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-10)

Cleveland at San Francisco (-3)

Odds obtained via VegasInsider

Predictions for Undefeated Teams

New England (-14.5) over Washington

This one should be a simple bet. The Patriots have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and the Redskins have been one of the worst. New England has been dominant in all facets, while Washington has had all-around struggles.

It is extremely unlikely the Redskins pull off an upset win here, and it's also unlikely they even cover the 14.5-point spread.

On Sunday, Washington scored only three points against a Giants defense that had allowed 28 or more points in each of the first three weeks. Case Keenum struggled and then Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions on his NFL debut.

The Patriots' defense will shut down the Redskins, while Tom Brady and the offense turn in the type of strong performance everybody has come to expect from them, especially against a Washington team that has allowed 118 points this season, the second most in the league behind only Miami.

Home-field advantage won't be a factor, either. FedEx Field was filled with tons of Bears fans during the Redskins' last home game in Week 3, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a plethora of Patriots supporters make the trip as well.

Kansas City (-10) over Indianapolis

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

In the Sunday night matchup, the Chiefs return home after rallying for a thrilling 34-30 victory over the Lions this past weekend.

Kansas City has faced some adversity the past two weeks, winning by five or fewer points in each game, which is experience that could help it later in the season.

The Colts appeared to be off to a strong start, but they suffered a surprising loss on Sunday, falling to the Raiders on the road 31-24. Oakland jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and Indianapolis never caught back up.

This game won't be a blowout, but the Chiefs are talented enough to win by more than 10 points. Even though Patrick Mahomes didn't pass or rush for a touchdown against Detroit, Kansas City still scored 34 points and won. That showcased the offensive depth the Chiefs possess.

Expect more of the same against the Colts, as the Chiefs handily defeat them to improve to 5-0.

Cleveland (+3) over San Francisco

Brien Aho/Associated Press

The 49ers may be coming off a bye, but this is their toughest game of the season so far. And they may be facing the Browns at the wrong time.

After a slow start, Cleveland is coming off its most impressive showing of the year. It went on the road and defeated the Ravens 40-25, with Nick Chubb rushing for 165 yards and three touchdowns to power them to victory.

That was the type of performance many expected to see from this new-look Cleveland team before it got off to a 1-2 start, with its only win in the first three weeks coming against the Jets. The Browns have a challenging October coming up, though, as they'll face the 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots.

It will be important for Cleveland to begin that stretch with a win, and it should do so against an unproven San Francisco team. Although it could be a close game, bet on the Browns with the extra three points here.