Waiver Wire Week 5: A.J. Brown, Frank Gore Highlight Pickups to Know

The fantasy football world is ever evolving, especially now that we're into bye-week season. The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins will be on bye in Week 5, which means players like Matthew Stafford, Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay and DeVante Parker will be unavailable.

With fantasy standouts like Drew Brees and Saquon Barkley still dealing with injuries, there's a good chance you'll need to work the waiver wire heading into the week.

Fortunately, there are several intriguing players who might just be available in your league. Here, we'll examine some of the best, along with their Yahoo ownership percentage, according to FantasyPros.

Week 5 Waiver-Wire Targets, Percent Owned

Chase Daniel, QB, Chicago Bears, 0 percent

Mason Rudolph, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 percent

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts, 34 percent

Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills, 57 percent

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, 55 percent

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, 9 percent

Mile Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens, 2 percent

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, 3 percent

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland Browns, 0 percent

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills, 13 percent

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have been waiting for their downfield passing game to take flight, and it finally happened against the Atlanta Falcons. Marcus Mariota threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, thanks in no small part to the efforts of rookie receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown caught three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 55-yarder in the first quarter.

The question is whether Brown can use his Week 4 performance as a springboard for the rest of the season. He had three catches for 100 yards in the season-opener, but only four catches and 29 yards between Weeks 2 and 3.

It's worth taking a flier on Brown to find out, but be wary of his next two matchups. He'll face a very good Buffalo Bills defense next week before the Denver Broncos at Mile High in Week 6. Brown should be considered a claim-and-stash option for the time being.

Brown is only owned in nine percent of Yahoo leagues.

Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

While A.J. Brown is worth grabbing for future use, Bills running back Gore is worth scooping up for immediate play, if you can land him. He's owned in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, but it's definitely worth looking to see if he's owned in yours.

Gore and the Bills battled a dominant New England Patriots defense on Sunday, and yet, the ageless running back still managed to shine. He rushed for 109 yards and an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. Over the last three weeks, he's rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday, Gore also became just the fourth player in NFL history to run for 15,000 yards.

That's an incredible milestone for the 36-year-old back, and he should continue racking up career yards in Week 5. Even after Gore's performance, the Patriots have allowed an average of just 61.2 yards per game on the ground. The Titans have allowed an average of 103.8.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland Browns

If you're in a deeper league that utilizes the tight end position, the Cleveland Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones is worth a look. He should be available in virtually all leagues, and he appears to be taking hold of a key receiving role with David Njoku on injured reserve. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Seals-Jones had the kind of day the Browns had expected to get out of Njoku. He caught three passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Seals-Jones should remain a prominent piece of the Browns offense moving forward.

"I know what he can do," head coach Freddie Kitchens said of Seals-Jones in his postgame presser. "We trust our guys, when we put them out there, to make plays."

Cleveland's offense looked to finally be in a rhythm against the Ravens. It produced 530 yards and 40 points. If this is a sign of things to come, Seals-Jones will be worth stashing as a streamer or a spot-starter at tight end.