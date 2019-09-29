Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

We didn't see it coming, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have developed a tendency to surprise the masses with a scoring outburst against playoff-caliber teams.

Last year, they beat the New Orleans Saints in their stadium 48-40. On Sunday, the NFC South squad went on the road and knocked off the undefeated Los Angeles Rams 54-40.

At the forefront of the Buccaneers' upset victory, quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's played like a completely different quarterback after a rough start.

In the first two outings, Winston threw two touchdown passes and three interceptions. Since Week 3, he's logged seven touchdowns and two picks. Perhaps head coach Bruce Arians has hit the right buttons with his starting signal-caller.

Another quarterback, the Giants' Daniel Jones, has done enough to generate interest his wide receivers. As a result, fantasy managers should acquire a wideout who's coming off suspension.

Take a look at the breakout pickups and Week 5 targets below. They're owned in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Breakout Pickups and Targets

QB Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (67 percent owned)

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (35 percent owned)

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43 percent owned)

RB Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (67 percent owned)

RB Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins (66 percent owned)

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (53 percent owned)

WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (60 percent owned)

WR Golden Tate, New York Giants (49 percent owned)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (66 percent owned)

TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (36 percent owned)

Week 5 Waiver-Wire Pickups

QB Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (67 percent owned)

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Winston's strong Week 4 performance was not unblemished. He threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter, but overall, the fifth-year signal-caller looked sharp against the Rams' fifth-ranked pass defense that allowed one passing touchdown before Sunday's contest.

Following the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET contests, Winston led all quarterbacks in fantasy points (29.3), per FantasyPros. Managers should feel confident in his play after he dissected a respectable unit. The 25-year-old is a potential keeper because of his high production over the last two weeks.

Winston will go on the road to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, a club that ranks 29th in pass defense going into Week 4. Like last year's season opener, we could see a scoring shootout between the two teams.

Nonetheless, managers who are looking to fill Drew Brees' spot or lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season should take a look at Winston.

RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (53 percent owned)

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Darrel Williams didn't blow the doors off the fantasy football box score. Yet, he's still a viable asset in the offense. The second-year running back lost a fumble but scored on a pair of fourth-quarter runs that helped the Kansas City Chiefs to victory. Despite the giveaway, the coaching staff trusts him in crucial moments.

In addition to the two goal-line scores, Williams logged 56 yards from scrimmage and continues to serve as a consistent receiving option in the short passing game. While LeSean McCoy led the backfield in touches, his backfield mate isn't going away.

Fantasy managers can benefit from McCoy and Williams in a split backfield since rookie sixth-rounder Darwin Thompson isn't handling a significant workload. While Damien Williams nurses a knee injury without a clear-cut return date, the Chiefs' top two running backs should be on all rosters.

McCoy is owned in 91 percent of Yahoo leagues, so managers should flock to (Darrel) Williams if he's still on the waiver wire.

TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (36 percent owned)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Over the last two weeks, the Green Bay Packers offense and special teams woke up, scoring 27 points in consecutive outings. After logging a touchdown in the season opener, tight end Jimmy Graham broke his quiet streak Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Graham put together his best performance of the season, recording six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers should claim him for two reasons.

For starters, Graham might be on the right track. Thursday's productive performance could become the first of many in the next several weeks. Because of his history as a pass-catching tight end with 620 catches for 7,527 yards and 73 touchdowns, he deserves the benefit of the doubt in an offense with a young wide receiver group.

Secondly, Davante Adams, the Packers' No. 1 wideout, exited the last outing with turf toe, which, according to him, is a painful injury:

If Adams misses multiple games or suits up with significant limitations, Graham and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will probably come into focus as top pass-catchers in the offense.

It's not easy to find a tight end with fantasy consistency outside the top five players at the position—take a chance with Graham in case he finishes strong with Adams battling an injury.

Claim Golden Tate

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In terms of fantasy scoring, New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones came back to earth. After throwing for 336 yards and logging four touchdowns (two through the air and two on the ground) last week, he registered 225 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions Sunday.

Still, Big Blue's offense outgained Washington 389-176. Jones also completed 23 of 31 passes. His accuracy bodes well for the Giants pass-catchers.

Wide receiver Golden Tate will return from suspension for Week 5. Although he faces a tough Minnesota Vikings defense next week and then travels to New England in Week 6, the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets are on the schedule before the Giants' Week 11 bye week.

If Tate pops early, managers can plug him into their lineups in the following weeks. Regardless, he's a potential WR2 or flex option as a starter in a revamped offense. The 31-year-old has at least 64 catches in six consecutive seasons.