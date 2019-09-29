Elena Delle Donne Drops 22 as Mystics Beat Sun in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

The Washington Mystics opened the 2019 WNBA Finals with a 95-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun at home Sunday.

Elena Delle Donne led the way for Washington, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins chipped in with 21 points, while Natasha Cloud (13 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals) did a little bit of everything.

On defense, Washington did a great job of limiting Jonquel Jones' touches inside. The All-Star center went 5-of-8 from the floor for 12 points.

          

What's Next?

Washington hosts Connecticut for Game 2 on Tuesday, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

