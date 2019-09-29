Glazer: Jalen Ramsey Returned to Jaguars to Avoid Potential Discipline from Team

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Despite seeking a trade, cornerback Jalen Ramsey traveled with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, it was because he wanted to avoid potential discipline from sitting out.

"He's walking a very fine line here," Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday. "He doesn’t want to be there in Jacksonville but he also doesn't want to get hit with conduct detrimental to the team and do something where he will get suspended or fined."

Ramsey was officially listed as questionable with a back injury and is considered a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

However, Glazer noted that the only way Ramsey suits up is if he decides he wants to play.

The Pro Bowler requested a trade following the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, during which he was seen arguing with head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline.

While he played the team's next game, he appeared to be a long shot to play Sunday based on his various ways to be absent from the organization this past week.

Ramsey reportedly had the flu on Sunday, dealt with a back injury on Wednesday and then received permission to leave the team to attend the birth of his second child.

He is once again with the team in Denver, but he's made it clear he wants to be traded well before the Oct. 29 deadline.

Still, we saw with Antonio Brown this year that a team can void guarantees in a contract after the Oakland Raiders fined the receiver for conduct detrimental to the team. Ramsey wants to avoid a similar situation with $13.7 million owed to him in 2020, per Spotrac.