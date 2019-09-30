Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will look to continue their winning start to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season when they host Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium.

City eased to a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their first group match.

Dinamo beat Atalanta 4-0 in their opener, but they're big outsiders to take three points here.

Date: Tuesday, October 1

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (USA)



Odds: Manchester City (2-25), Draw (10-1), Dinamo Zagreb (27-1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

City come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

Although it was ultimately a comfortable scoreline for the Sky Blues, the Goodison Park side threatened City early on, as The Athletic's Sam Lee observed:

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener, City eventually came through the tricky test thanks to some inspiration from Riyad Mahrez and a volley from Raheem Sterling:

It can be hard to stand out in City's team when the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Sterling are in action, but Mahrez offered a reminder of their exceptional depth with a fine showing.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind his game:

The Algeria international also contributed a goal and an assist against Shakhtar, and he could be key to City's fortunes again on Tuesday.

Dinamo stunned Atalanta in their opening group game thanks to an impressive hat-trick from Mislav Orsic (U.S. only):

Including the qualifying rounds for the Champions League, the winger has scored eight goals and assisted three in 11 matches this season.

Dani Olmo—who contributed three goals and an assist for Spain's under-21 side as they won the UEFA European Championships in the summer—will also be one to watch. The playmaker has five goals and as many assists to his name in just 621 minutes of play this season.

City should be able to win fairly comfortably at home, but Zagreb could pose them some problems if they can get on the ball.