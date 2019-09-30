Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid will look to earn their first UEFA Champions League win of the season on Tuesday when they take on Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were dispatched 3-0 in their last European outing by a Paris Saint-Germain side that did not contain Neymar, Kylian Mbappe or Edinson Cavani.

As for their opponents, Brugge drew 0-0 with Galatasaray in their first group match.

Real have been the kings of Europe under Zidane, who has won the Champions League in every campaign he's participated in as a manager.

After three consecutive trophies under the Frenchman, Real failed to make it past the round of 16 last season, prior to Zidane's return.

Los Blancos made it out of their group despite losing twice to CSKA Moscow, but eventual semi-finalists Ajax proved too much for them as the Dutch side ran out 4-1 winners at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their tie.

Real's defeat to PSG last time out was another reminder that the team's dominance in Europe is over.

They've looked stronger in the weeks since the PSG loss, though, particularly at the back as sports writer and commentator Andy West noted after their 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday:

Sergio Ramos, who was suspended against the Parisians, will also be available on Tuesday.

Real will be hoping for an improved showing from summer signing Eden Hazard, though. Managing Madrid's Lucas Navarrete was critical of the Belgian's showing against Atletico:

He's yet to find the net for Los Blancos and did not even manage an effort on goal in the derby.

Although Real should be more than capable of seeing off Club Brugge, an improved performance from Hazard and their other attackers would be useful.

The Belgian side kept a clean sheet against Galatasaray in their first group game, while in their domestic league they've shipped just three goals in eight matches.

Brugge also come into the game on the back of a 5-0 away win over Mechelen, so they'll be full of confidence and can make life difficult for Los Blancos if the Spanish side are not at their best.