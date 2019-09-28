Report: Jalen Ramsey Travels with Jaguars for Broncos Game Despite Back Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was away from the team during the week to attend the birth of his second child, is traveling with the Jags for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported it's still unclear whether Ramsey, who's submitted a trade request, will play because of a back injury. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The 24-year-old Florida State product has recorded 17 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble through three appearances this season. He has never missed a game in his NFL career, which is into its fourth season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone discussed the corner's injury Wednesday:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sept. 21 that Jacksonville is "not interested" in trading the two-time Pro Bowl selection, a stance pushed by team owner Shad Khan.

The 2019 NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

If the Jags, who currently stand at 1-2, struggle over the next month, it's possible the front office could change its tune about a potential Ramsey trade as it starts looking toward the future.

He'll remain an important piece of the team's defense in the meantime. D.J. Hayden and Tre Herndon would be thrust into bigger roles opposite A.J. Bouye on Sunday if Ramsey can't play.