Lonzo Ball on LaVar Calling Him 'Damaged Goods': 'It's Always Love at the End'

James Devaney/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball does not harbor any hard feelings toward his father after LaVar called him "damaged goods" recently.

On a recent episode of The Woj Podcast, Lonzo said:

"That was the most popular scene [on the show Ball in the Family], it was everywhere.

"That's part of life. I'm growing up. He has his ways, I have mine. We just got into it. That's what fathers and sons do as time goes on. At the end of the day, it's always love at the end. I know he loves me, I love him. We're just not always going to agree on everything. That's all it was."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.