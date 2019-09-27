Lonzo Ball on LaVar Calling Him 'Damaged Goods': 'It's Always Love at the End'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Tina Ball, Lonzo Ball, LaVar Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball attend the Los Angeles Lakers Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)
James Devaney/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball does not harbor any hard feelings toward his father after LaVar called him "damaged goods" recently.

On a recent episode of The Woj Podcast, Lonzo said:

"That was the most popular scene [on the show Ball in the Family], it was everywhere.

"That's part of life. I'm growing up. He has his ways, I have mine. We just got into it. That's what fathers and sons do as time goes on. At the end of the day, it's always love at the end. I know he loves me, I love him. We're just not always going to agree on everything. That's all it was."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lonzo on LaVar: 'It's always love at the end'

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Lonzo on LaVar: 'It's always love at the end'

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Zion Williamson Signs Endorsement Deal With Gatorade

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion Williamson Signs Endorsement Deal With Gatorade

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    Pelicans Hire AJ Diggs, Teresa Weatherspoon As Player Development Coaches

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Pelicans Hire AJ Diggs, Teresa Weatherspoon As Player Development Coaches

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    Kyle Kuzma (Foot) Out Indefinitely

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyle Kuzma (Foot) Out Indefinitely

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report