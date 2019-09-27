Philadelphia Eagles Back on Track to Take the NFC East After Statement Win

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Resiliency is the best term to describe the Philadelphia Eagles season as Doug Pederson's squad reached the quarter mark. The Eagles trailed by at least 10 points in each of their four games and still managed 2-2 record—which keeps them well within reach of the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys.

Based on the upcoming schedule, the division race should heat up over the next month. Dallas hosts the Eagles on Oct. 20 for Sunday Night Football. Plenty could be on the line as long as the Eagles build upon Thursday's 34-27 victory over the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers.

"We needed this at this point of time," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said, per the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank.

The fortitude to overcome obstacles is merely the first step of the Eagles' early-season turnaround. A victory at Lambeau Field on a short week says a lot about a team, especially the injury-depleted Eagles. Sure, the "any given Sunday"...er, Thursday...mantra can be used to explain how a resurgent Aaron Rodgers fell short of leading Green Bay to a victory. But the Eagles roster is coming together after a slow start and the trend should continue as weeks pass.

Before going any further, the likelihood of the Eagles overtaking the Cowboys in short order is reliant on each team's upcoming schedule.

Philadelphia thwarted the Packers and now have 10 days to prepare for the hapless New York Jets, who will almost certainly still be without franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. From that point, the Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings, whom Green Bay already beat.

The 3-0 Cowboys, meanwhile, must overcome the New Orleans Saints this weekend, which is no easy task. Then, they host the Packers and meet the Jets before the big showdown against Philadelphia. A quick reminder: Dallas' first three opponents currently own a 1-8 record. Unlike the Eagles, Jerry Jones' franchise is searching for its first signature win of the season.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In order for that fateful meeting to mean anything early in the year, two things must occur. First, the Cowboys must lose at least one game and the Eagles don't slip up in either of the next two contests. Second, Philadelphia will only be successful if it builds upon Thursday's performance.

The Eagles dominated in the trenches, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The team's front five created gaping holes in the run game and didn't allow a sack.

Left tackle Jason Peters, left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Jason Kelce, right guard Brandon Brooks and right tackle Lane Johnson dominated at the point of attack. They created lanes trucks could drive through and jumpstarted the league's 17th-ranked rushing attack. Philadephia averaged a meager 3.6 yards per carry through three games. Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders finally found their footing, though, which makes the Eagles truly dangerous.

"[Jordan Howard] brings the power and I bring the speed," Sanders said after career-high 72 rushing yards, per Frank.

This year's 53rd overall pick struggled in his first three appearances. Sanders' vision and decisiveness were questionable. But the first-year back didn't have to worry about much in his fourth contest, because anyone could have run through the holes his O-line opened. The performance serves as a confidence-builder.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jordan Howard finally worked his way into a bigger role and provided a fantastic performance. The offense's hammer carried the ball 15 times for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Howard also caught the ball three times for 28 yards and another score. In doing so, he became only the second visiting player in Lambeau Field history with two rushings touchdowns and receiving touchdown, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The ground-and-pound approach took pressure off of quarterback Carson Wentz and the passing game. The entire unit became more efficient overall. Yes, Wentz missed a couple throws. Even so, he still completed three touchdown tosses. As a whole, the offense scored all four times in the red zone.

Plus, the group received a boost with Alshon Jeffery's return. Jeffery missed the previous two contests with a calf injury. Philly's WR1 caught three passes for 38 yards and a tough touchdown through traffic.

Offensively, the Eagles will get even better once DeSean Jackson returns from an abdomen injury. His presence opens up the entire offense. Right now, the Eagles lack a true vertical threat. Jackson stretches the field, which will make Philadelphia's new-found running game along with underneath work by Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz, even more effective.

Injuries beset the defense as well. The secondary is in shambles. To be more accurate, cornerback is a major concern area. The team's top cover corner, Ronald Darby, continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, his replacement as CB1, Sidney Jones, suffered a hamstring injury Thursday while trying to (unsuccessfully) cover Davante Adams, who set a career-high with 180 receiving yards before leaving the game with an injured toe.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Eagles are far from perfect. The franchise's vaunted defensive front secured only two sacks before Thursday's affair. Defensive end Derek Barnett made a crucial play with a strip-sack of Rodgers. Still, the entire unit managed only two more quarterback hits. Rodgers' pocket presence, escability and mobility all played a role in the Packers even being competitive. Even so, the defense still made two goalline stands against Rodgers and his merry men.

As the season progresses, the Eagles must create more pressure, especially if they're down their top two corners for any period of time.

Like Philadelphia, key Dallas performers are banged up at the moment. All-Pro guard Zack Martin is nursing a back ailment. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has issues with his foot and ankle, though he returned to practice Thursday, according to D210 Sport's Brianna Dix.

A fast start gives the Cowboys an early edge, but the NFL season is a marathon. Each week is crucial to build upon what a team achieved a week earlier or jettison what didn't work.

The Eagles are now trending in the right direction. A strong run game and dominant front help create an efficient offense. As Philadelphia's health improves, the entire squad will receive a boost and re-enter the NFC East race in earnest.

Either the Cowboys stay on track, or the Eagles could very well fly right past the current division leader.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.