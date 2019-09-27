Eagles' Avonte Maddox Stretchered off Injured After Collision with Teammate

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 27, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox in action while facing the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was stretchered off the field after a collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo in his team's 34-27 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at Lambeau Field.

With 1:15 left in the game and Philadelphia up a touchdown, Maddox tackled Packers tight end Robert Tonyan deep in Philadelphia territory following a reception.

Sendejo came in to help finish the tackle, but he inadvertently collided helmet-to-helmet with Maddox, who fell to the ground as the two completed the stop.

Medical personnel immediately attended to Maddox, and the Eagles came out onto the field to support their teammate. Per Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice, every single Eagles player left the sideline.

Maddox was seen blinking and talking to medical personnel on the Fox broadcast as he was taken off the field.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

