Report: Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Paul George Worked Out with Kobe Bryant

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

A number of NBA stars embraced the Mamba mentality over the summer as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 season.

The Mamba Sports Academy shared a photo Thursday of Kawhi Leonard working out with Kobe Bryant. The Academy wrote in a subsequent tweet that it "hosted the Mamba Sports Invitational, a multi-day performance and basketball camp for some of the best players in the NBA."

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Kyrie Irving, Paul George and De'Aaron Fox were among the other players who took part. Stein added the players "did strength training, on-court training and video work with Kobe, noted Lakers skills coach Phil Handy and more."

Following his retirement in 2016, Bryant has remained around the game, both as a training partner and general sounding board.

Irving told the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps he had reached out to Bryant in the summer of 2017 after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. In general, Irving has modeled his game partially on Bryant's style.

Midway through the 2015-16 season, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich asked Bryant to follow Leonard's progress and offer insight. Bryant and Leonard also worked out together last fall.