Saints' Drew Brees Replaced by Jameis Winston After Rib Injury vs. 49ers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is facing injury yet again.

The 41-year-old started Sunday's second half against the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline with a rib injury and was ruled questionable to return, per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

Jameis Winston replaced him at quarterback.

Brees missed five games in the 2019 season after tearing a ligament in his right thumb. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater filled in admirably in his stead, leading the team to a 5-0 record in his starts. But Bridgewater is in Carolina now, and potentially losing Brees again to injury is a huge blow to the Saints' 2020 Super Bowl aspirations.

The veteran quarterback has maintained a high level of play, even into his 40s. In the 2019 season he threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing an incredible 74.3 percent of his passes, breaking his own NFL single-season record.

it was his fourth straight season—and fifth overall—completing at least 70 percent of his passes. He's thrown at least 30 touchdown passes 10 times and 40 or more touchdown passes twice. He threw for 4,000 yards 12 straight seasons between 2006 and '17. He's also thrown for 5,000 or more yards five times in his career.

Suffice to say, Brees will be an easy selection to the Hall of Fame. But it appears as though his age might finally be catching up to him, as the famously durable quarterback—he missed just four games between the 2004 and '18 seasons, an incredible run—has two injuries in the span of two seasons. Before last year you had to go back to 2003 to find the last time Brees didn't play in 15 or more games in a season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So the Saints turn to Winston and human Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill. And with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and a stout defense, they still remain a contender.

But without Brees, their margin for error diminishes significantly.