Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 99 Overall in Madden

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

EA Sports announced Thursday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been elevated to a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 20, making him the quickest player in history to achieve the milestone.

Mahomes' 20 career regular-season games played are the fewest ever by a player to join the Madden 99 Club.

Prior to Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens during which he went 27-of-37 for 374 yards and three touchdowns, the reigning MVP had a 97 overall rating in the game.

In recognition of his accomplishment, the Chiefs presented Mahomes with a trophy, courtesy of EA Sports.

Mahomes finds himself in elite company in Madden NFL 20, as he joins Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the 99 Club.

After appearing in just one game as a rookie on the heels of going 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft, Mahomes burst onto the scene last year with one of the best passing seasons in league history.

He completed 66 percent of his attempts for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record, an AFC West title and an AFC Championship Game berth.

Through three games this season, Mahomes is once again a leading MVP candidate with 1,195 yards, 10 touchdowns and no picks, and he has the Chiefs looking like Super Bowl contenders.