Patriots' Tom Brady Says He Feels 'Pretty Good' Despite Dealing with Calf Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady defies age more often than not, but the 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback is still a human.

On the Patriots' official injury report, the six-time Super Bowl champion is listed as dealing with a calf injury that has limited him in practice dating back to Sept. 18.

"Football is a contact sport," Brady told reporters Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore. I'm trying to just feel as great as I can, and we'll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good."

Brady has played better than pretty good through the first three games of the season, throwing for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions as the 3-0 Patriots have outscored their opponents 106-17.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.