Patriots' Tom Brady Says He Feels 'Pretty Good' Despite Dealing with Calf Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 26, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady defies age more often than not, but the 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback is still a human. 

On the Patriots' official injury report, the six-time Super Bowl champion is listed as dealing with a calf injury that has limited him in practice dating back to Sept. 18.

"Football is a contact sport," Brady told reporters Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore. I'm trying to just feel as great as I can, and we'll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good."

Brady has played better than pretty good through the first three games of the season, throwing for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions as the 3-0 Patriots have outscored their opponents 106-17.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Ramsey to Be Away from Jaguars

    Doug Marrone says Jalen is expecting the birth of his daughter and 'will return to the team when he's ready'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ramsey to Be Away from Jaguars

    Doug Marrone says Jalen is expecting the birth of his daughter and 'will return to the team when he's ready'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout

    Chargers RB won't play this week but plans to report to the team tomorrow (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout

    Chargers RB won't play this week but plans to report to the team tomorrow (Rapoport)

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Cohen ‘Embarrassed’ by IG Live

    Bears RB apologized for accidentally showing Kyle Long naked in front of his locker during a video live stream

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cohen ‘Embarrassed’ by IG Live

    Bears RB apologized for accidentally showing Kyle Long naked in front of his locker during a video live stream

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Earl Thomas: Ravens Got 'Tired' of Hearing Hype Around Browns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Earl Thomas: Ravens Got 'Tired' of Hearing Hype Around Browns

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report