Patriots' Tom Brady Says He Feels 'Pretty Good' Despite Dealing with Calf Injury

Patriots' Tom Brady Says He Feels 'Pretty Good' Despite Dealing with Calf InjurySeptember 26, 2019
Tom Brady defies age more often than not, but the 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback is still a human.
On the Patriots' official injury report, the six-time Super Bowl champion is listed as dealing with a calf injury that has limited him in practice dating back to Sept. 18.
"Football is a contact sport," Brady told reporters Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore. I'm trying to just feel as great as I can, and we'll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good."
Brady has played better than pretty good through the first three games of the season, throwing for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions as the 3-0 Patriots have outscored their opponents 106-17.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Ramsey to Be Away from Jaguars
Doug Marrone says Jalen is expecting the birth of his daughter and 'will return to the team when he's ready'