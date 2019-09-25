EFL Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from Wednesday's 3rd-Round Fixtures

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all joined Arsenal and Manchester City in the next round of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup after winning their respective third-round ties on Wednesday night.

United were taken to penalties by League One side Rochdale but prevailed thanks to Daniel James holding his nerve in the shootout. Things were easier for a Chelsea team good enough to put seven past Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge, with Michy Batshuayi getting on the scoresheet twice.

Liverpool went through after beating MK Dons away from home thanks to a debut goal from 17-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Premier League sides, though, with a weakened Bournemouth team beaten by Burton Albion as well as Sheffield United rotating their players and losing at home to Sunderland.

The bigger shock involved League One's Oxford United scoring four against West Ham United.

Headline ties between top-flight rivals highlight the fourth round, with Liverpool drawn against Arsenal at Anfield and Chelsea hosting United.

Wednesday Results and 4th-Round Draw

Mason Greenwood added to his first senior United goal scored against Astana in the UEFA Europa League recently by finding the net against Rochdale in the 68th minute. United were never coasting, though, and it was hardly a surprise when 16-year-old Luke Matheson equalised and added his name to the tournament's folklore.

United have been bailed out by James more than once this season, and the former Swansea City winger made no mistake from the spot to settle the shootout 5-3 in the hosts' favour.

Unlike United, Chelsea were in cruise control as soon as Ross Barkley had scored after four minutes. Batshuayi added his first three minutes later before Pedro scored from the penalty spot.

Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, returning from injury, all found the net during the second half. Batshuayi also completed his brace, but the plaudits belonged to 19-year-old full-back James on his first senior start:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fielded a host of youngsters alongside Hoever, including 16-year-old Harvey Elliott and 19-year-old forward Rhian Brewster. Mixing youth with experience, Klopp also started James Milner, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Milner got things started four minutes before the break. Hoever sealed the result with an emphatic finish ahead of the final 20 minutes.

The Reds look to have the strength in depth to go far in the competition, something the Hammers lacked in Oxford. Manuel Pellegrini started Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals in midfield along with centre-backs Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop, but the top-flight team was still strangely passive.

West Ham's attack did miss the flair of Felipe Anderson and the power of Sebastien Haller, both of whom started on the bench. Yet the bigger issues were at the back, where Diop and Co. worryingly crumbled after conceding to Elliott Moore in the 55th minute.

Substitutes Matty Taylor and Tariqe Fosu were next to find the net, while the lively Shandon Baptiste capped the scoring in stoppage time.

Goals have become a happy habit for enterprising Oxford:

A Bournemouth team without strikers Callum Wilson and Joshua King as well as defender Steve Cook in the starting lineup slipped up against Burton. Oliver Sarkic was the first on the scoresheet, while Nathan Broadhead doubled the lead 18 minutes from time.

The Blades joined Bournemouth as a Premier League casualty after Max Power's ninth-minute stunner from distance proved enough for Sunderland to win at Bramall Lane.

Jack Ross' team has developed a knack for upsetting top-flight opponents this season, having already beaten Burnley in the second round:

The night's only all-Premier League tie saw Aston Villa see off Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to an inspired performance from playmaker Jota. He netted his first goal for Villa, and Conor Hourihane put the visitors back in front after Haydon Roberts had equalised.

Jack Grealish came off the bench to wrap up the scoring.

Reading thought luck was on their side after John Swift picked out Lucas Boyle with a rabona cross to head a 99th-minute equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the Premier League representatives won 4-2 on penalties, with Ruben Vinagre decisive from the spot.