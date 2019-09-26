NFL Week 4 Picks: Vegas Odds, Props and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Thursday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles could be a playoff preview. Right now, though neither team is playing like a legitimate title contender.

The Packers are undefeated, thanks to the strength of their new-look defense. However, the offense, which is averaging just 19.3 points per game, has not yet found its rhythm under new head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Eagles, two years removed from a Super Bowl win, have been plagued by injuries and poor play in the secondary. Philadelphia is surrendering 293.7 yards per game through the air—fourth-most in the NFL—and they're expected to be without key players DeSean Jackson and Ronald Darby on Thursday night:

On paper, this is a game that favors the Packers, even with their offensive inconsistencies. It doesn't come as a surprise that Green Bay is giving four points at home, but will they be able to cover?

Let's take a look at some predictions for Thursday's game and the rest of the Week 4 slate. We'll also run down the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with a couple of enticing props for Thursday night.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles (+4, 46 o/u) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 25-18

Carolina Panthers (+4.5, 47.5 o/u) at Houston Texans: Texans 30-27

Cleveland Browns (+6.5, 45.5 o/u) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 33-27

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 54.5 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chiefs 30-28

Los Angeles Chargers (-15.5, 44 o/u) at Miami Dolphins: Chargers 28-17

New England Patriots (-7, 42 o/u) at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 27-24

Oakland Raiders (+6.5, 45 o/u) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30-24

Tennessee Titans (+4, 45.5 o/u) at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27-21

Washington Redskins (+2.5, 49 o/u) at New York Giants: Giants 26-22

Seattle Seahawks (-5, 48 o/u) at Arizona Cardinals: Seahawks 31-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9.5, 49.5 o/u) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 28-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 39 o/u) at Denver Broncos: Jaguars 24-21

Minnesota Vikings (+2, 38.5 o/u) at Chicago Bears: Vikings 22-21

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 47 o/u) at New Orleans Saints: Cowboys 28-23

Cincinnati Bengals (+4, 43.5 o/u) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 25-21

Aaron Rodgers OVER 272.5 Passing Yards

So far, Aaron Rodgers has not been carving up defenses in a manner we're accustomed to. His most prolific game came in Week 3, when he passes for 235 yards against the Denver Broncos. This is why the over/under line of 272.5 passing yards—found on OddsChecker—looks a little high at first glance.

This week, however, should provide Rodgers with his best opportunity yet to rack up the yardage. As previously mentioned, the Eagles are giving up more than 272.5 yards passing per game, and it's not as if Rodgers has suddenly lost the ability to push the ball downfield.

Rodgers topped the 272.5-yard mark nine times last season.

Because of Green Bay's defense, Rodgers hasn't had to put up outlandish numbers in order to win games this season. He may have to pass early and often in this game, though, at least if the Packers hope to move the ball.

While the Eagles have been vulnerable to the pass, they've been outstanding against the run. Opposing teams have averaged just 59 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry.

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Davante Adams OVER 85.5 Receiving Yards

Because of Philadelphia's poor pass defense—and the likelihood that the Packers will need to be pass-oriented—Packers wideout Davante Adams should also be in line for a productive day.

An over/under of 85.5 receiving yards can be found for Adams at OddsChecker.

Adams, who leads the Packers in receptions with 15, has already topped this mark once this season. That was in Week 2 against a Minnesota Vikings defense that ranks 11th against the pass (225.7 yards per game).

Rodgers threw the ball a season-high 34 times against Minnesota. Given this week's matchup, he should throw at least that many times, and likely more. A handful of those passes should find their way to Adams. Green Bay appears eager to get him the ball after the sixth-year wideout only saw four targets in Week 3.

"Four targets for Davante is obviously not enough," Rodgers said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

A couple of long plays should be enough for Adams to hit 86 yards.