Rockets Rumors: Ryan Anderson Agrees to Partially Guaranteed Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

Houston Rockets' Ryan Anderson plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Veteran forward Ryan Anderson has agreed to a "significantly partially guaranteed deal" to return to the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Anderson previously played for Houston from 2016 to 2018.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

