Rockets Rumors: Ryan Anderson Agrees to Partially Guaranteed Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Veteran forward Ryan Anderson has agreed to a "significantly partially guaranteed deal" to return to the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Anderson previously played for Houston from 2016 to 2018.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

