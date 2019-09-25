Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper 'Fine' After Precautionary MRI on Ankle Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper had an MRI on his ankle Wednesday that was deemed "precautionary," and the receiver is "fine," sources told the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Cooper has played in all three of Dallas' regular-season games this season. The 25-year-old Pro Bowler is tied with T.Y. Hilton and Julio Jones for most receiving touchdowns in the NFL with four, and his 238 receiving yards on 16 catches from 21 targets lead Dallas receivers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

