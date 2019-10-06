Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan Beat Erick Rowan, Luke Harper at WWE Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan joined forces to defeat Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a tag team match at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

The Big Dog and The Planet's Champion took everything Rowan and Harper had to offer and still found enough to see off their rivals.

At one point, Rowan and Harper had Bryan positioned for a powerbomb onto the announce table, only for Bryan to counter out. Reigns followed up with a spear on Rowan.

Reigns and Bryan then combined to put Harper away for the win. Reigns delivered the Superman Punch to set up Bryan's running knee, and the former universal champion finished the job with a spear.

The unlikely partnership between Reigns and Bryan was formed on the Sept. 24 edition of SmackDown Live as a result of their mutual issues with Rowan and Harper. It was an unexpected development given where things stood between them just a few weeks previously.

Reigns narrowly averted disaster twice when a lighting rig fell on him and a car nearly ran him down in the parking lot. Buddy Murphy said he saw Rowan at the scene of the crime, and it was widely assumed Bryan and Rowan were behind the incidents.

Bryan and the former Bludgeon Brother tried to explain the situation away by claiming a Rowan lookalike was to blame, but Reigns wasn't buying it, and he speared The Planet's Champion after it was revealed Rowan was behind the attacks.

With Bryan disapproving of Rowan's actions, Rowan attacked both him and Reigns. He later explained he wanted to be viewed as more than just a heavy who does the bidding for other people.

That set the stage for a street fight between Reigns and Rowan at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15. The powerful Superstars took the fight to each other all over the arena, and just when it looked like The Big Dog was about to prevail, Harper made a shocking return and helped Rowan score the victory.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, an enraged Bryan challenged Rowan to a match. The former WWE champion was building momentum and moving toward a win despite the size disadvantage when Harper interfered, allowing Rowan to come out on top again.

Rowan and Harper then attempted to punish Bryan some more after the match, but Reigns ran down to save his former rival.

Bryan seemed somewhat reluctant at first to trust The Big Dog, but he eventually relented and asked the fans if they wanted to see them make Rowan and Harper pay. When the WWE Universe reacted positively, the match was officially set for Hell in a Cell.

There was a significant disparity at the pay-per-view in terms of tag team experience, as Rowan and Harper have worked together for years as part of the Wyatt Family and then the Bludgeon Brothers before recently reuniting once again.

Questions persisted regarding whether Reigns and Bryan could trust each other, but they managed to remain on the same page, and it allowed them to both get some revenge.

Bryan initially rejected Reigns' handshake at the end of the match but instead offered an embrace to The Big Dog, which he eventually accepted.

