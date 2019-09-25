Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery Will Play vs. Packers After Missing 1 Game with Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles received good news Wednesday when wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was a full participant in practice after missing Week 3 due to a calf injury.

Per NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt, Jeffery will play Thursday night versus the Green Bay Packers.

Jeffery played just six snaps before injuring his calf during Philadelphia's Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The offense also lost DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) and Dallas Goedert (calf) in that game.

Jackson hasn't practiced this week and has already been ruled out for Thursday. Goedert has been a full participant in practice the past two days and will suit up against the Packers.

The Eagles offense has been inconsistent through three games this season. Carson Wentz is completing just 61 percent of his passes and has been sacked seven times. Nelson Agholor leads their wide receiver corps with 168 yards, but he's only averaging 9.3 yards per catch.

Playing on a short week and traveling to Lambeau Field to play a Packers defense that ranks second in the NFL with 11.7 points allowed per game puts the Eagles at a disadvantage.

Jeffery's return gives Philadelphia's offense more depth and provides Wentz with a safety net on the outside as the team looks to avoid falling into a 1-3 hole.